10 of the best horror movies to stream right now

Sometimes it can be hard to find a good horror movie to watch when you feel the sudden overwhelming need to be scared senseless. Fortunately, there are a plethora of scary-filled fantasy movies available on multiple streaming services right now. From classics like The Amityville Horror, currently available on HBO Max, to more action-packed projects like Netflix’s Army of the Dead, there really is something for every type of horror fan.

If slashers are what you want to queue up for, then Hulu has you covered with the original Friday the 13th and fan-favorite You’re Next. The Roku streaming channel even has some great horror movies that users can watch for free, like the original Halloween (1978) and Johnny Depp’s occult thriller The Ninth Gate. Below, we’ve rounded up a list of some of the best horror movies streaming direct on various services, from Netflix to Paramount+. Scroll down to see our picks!

The trilogy ‘Fear Street’ – Netflix

One of the best horror offerings Netflix has right now is the Fear Street trilogy. Comprised of three films taking place in various eras: 1994, 1978 and 1666, the series tells the story of a witch’s killing curse that transcends generations in the small town of Shadyside.

The series is co-written and directed by Leigh Janiak, and features a number of talented young actors, including Stanger Things stars Maya Hawke and Sadie Sink. Community actress Gillian Jacobs also appears in a crucial role. All three Fear Street movies are now streaming on Netflix.

'Willy's Wonderland' – Hulu

Willy’s Wonderland is a comedy horror about “a quiet loner,” played by Nic Cage, who “agrees to clean up an abandoned family fun center in exchange for repairs.” However, he “soon finds himself waging war against possessed animatronic pets while he is trapped inside” the building, known as Willy’s Wonderland.

Mayans MC star Emily Tosta stars opposite Cage, playing Liv Hawthorne, the stepdaughter of the town’s sheriff who wants to destroy Willy’s Wonderland. Horror fans can watch Cage and Tosta take on the manic mechanics right now on Hulu.

'A Quiet Place' Parts 1 & 2 – Paramount+

In 2018, horror fans were introduced to A Quiet Place, a film directed by and starring John Krasinski (The Office), and co-starring his real-life wife, Emily Blunt. The film follows a family trying to live their lives safely amid an invasion of bloodthirsty creatures that have hypersensitive hearing and can pick up on even the smallest sounds.

This year, A Quiet Place Part II was released, continuing the story from where it left off in the first film. Once again directed by Krasinski, with the star also penning the script this time, A Quiet Place Part II maintains the strong sense of terrifying tone of its predecessor, keeping audiences on the edge of their seats at all times. Both movies are currently streaming on Paramount+ and new subscribers can get a free trial of the service by clicking here.

'Freaky' – HBO Max

If it’s a few – or a lot of – laughs you need with your horror, then look no further than Freaky on HBO Max. The film stars Vince Vaughn as a cold-blooded serial killer who swaps bodies with a high school girl played by Kathryn Newton (Big Little Lies, The Society). The film doesn’t mince words when it comes to the violence factor but, for every blood spatter, there are a dozen moments that will make viewers laugh out loud.

'The Exorcist' – HBO Max

The Exorcist was directed by William Friedkin and written by William Peter Blatty, based on a 1971 novel he had written under the same name. It tells the story of a young woman named Regan (Linda Blair) who is possessed by a demon, who claims to be the devil but calls herself Pazuzu. Two Roman Catholic priests, Father Damien Karras, SJ (Jason Miller) and Father Lankester Merrin (Max von Sydow) come to perform an exorcism, but the demon puts up a relentless fight, wearing the two men down and seemingly making this challenge impossible. already difficult. impossible.

In addition to Blair, Miller, and Von Sydow, the film also stars Ellen Burstyn, Lee J. Cobb, Jack MacGowran, and real-life priest Father Thomas Bermingham. It was recently announced that Peacock is part of a deal that will produce a trilogy of new Exorcist movies.

'Hellraiser' – Amazon Prime Video

An iconic horror movie that Amazon Prime subscribers can stream is Clive Barker’s 1987 classic Hellraiser. The film revolves around a family tormented by Pinhead and the Cenobites, creatures from a dark dimension fueled by pain and suffering. This is one that has a lot to offer both longtime horror fans and newcomers.

'Wrong Turn' (2021) – Showtime Anytime

Our final recommendation is the 2021 reboot of Wrong Turn, a fan-favorite horror franchise that launched in the early 2000s and has a total of six movies in its series, not including the newest. The new movie swaps the original plot of rural cannibals chasing a group of young adults for, if you can believe it, something far more sinister.

This choice comes from Showtime, which offers a streaming app for those who subscribe to the channel through their cable or provider, or through Showtime Anytime, a standalone subscription option.

previous