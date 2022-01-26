Zendaya was not her first famous crush and this is the proof

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the couple of the moment and their love never stops growing. But, before falling in love with her, the British actor fell in love with another actress. Look!

The relationship of Tom Holland and Zendaya advances in leaps and bounds. The actors, who met in 2017 during the filming of Spider-Man: HomecomingThey connected instantly. However, it was only in 2021 that they took another step in their bond and decided to start a courtship that ended up enchanting all the fans. In fact, the confirmation of their love was highly anticipated by all of them due to the great chemistry they transmitted on screen.

That is why, in August of last year, when they were caught kissing on the streets of Los Angeles, they became two of the most wanted actors. And, although neither Tom Holland Neither Zendaya officially confirmed the relationship, those photos said everything by themselves. So much so that, later, both decided to go ahead and start showing their love to the world through social networks where they do not stop dedicating tender messages.

However, beyond the tenderness imposed by the interpreters, the truth is that different fan theories have also emerged with their relationship and, one of them, is that Holland has been in love with her for a long time.. A few months ago, a video emerged on TikTok of an old British interview in which he was asked who was her famous crush’s first crush and he, without hesitation, answered the name of his current partner.

That audiovisual went completely viral once their relationship was confirmed, but now everything indicates that!Tom Holland lied! This is because, a few hours ago, another video of him drew a lot of attention on the networks since, also in an interview, he was consulted by his famous crush and did not talk about his girlfriend. On this occasion, Holland mentioned Emma Watson as his first love.

“My first famous crush was Emma Watson in Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire when she wears that pink dress. I remember when I saw that movie, it was amazing to me”, were Tom’s words back then. And now, as fans have well remembered, these statements are what helped to understand the 2018 photo when the actor was with his father and crossed paths with Watson at a Wimbledon match in England.

There were many postcards that emerged from that moment, but the funniest of them is the uncomfortable face of the two Hollands when they see the interpreter of Hermione Granger pass in front of them. However, it should be noted that Tom’s eyes are currently only directed towards Zendaya and one of the great proofs of this is that he has already introduced her to her parents.