Zague’s reaction to the hiring of Club América to Juan Otero

After several weeks of suspense, Santiago Solari he can finally say he has his long-awaited winger to the right. Is about Juan Ferney Otero, which was already announced by the Twitter official of the Eagles of America as the new reinforcement of the male main campus. And about it, Zague, one of the highest legends of the institution, spoke about the arrival of the Colombian.

The former striker was encouraged to quote a publication by ESPN journalist John Sutcliffe, who reported with his social network user, the agreement between the Cream blue and the Santos Laguna by the 26-year-old attacker, in passing also by the RC Deportivo B of Spain, Students from La Plata from Argentina Y Amiens SC of France, among others.

“It’s neat??? My dear John !!! … as the famous Doctor would say Luis Garcia Postigo…. No mamarrrrr!!!!!”, He launched Louis Robert Alves, better known as Zague, as soon as he saw the post that indicated the approach of Juan Ferney Otero, an operation that, in the end, decreed the fifth reinforcement in the winter market of the Eagles of America.

Zague also used Twitter to express his concern about America’s defeat against Atlas

Once the match is over the Eagles of America lost 2-0 with Atlas FC by the third date of Shout Mexico Closing Tournament 2022 of Liga MX, Zague could not resist his desire to demonstrate on the social network Twitter, before which was the ninth consecutive match of those led by Santiago Solari knowing no victory.

“I mean, if he America club will depend on his aspirations to score goals through a player like savior kings and beware, I am a very good footballer for the record… I think things are going to be complicated!! And the forwards? The offensive means, those of experience, apá ???”, wrote the legendary center forward with a critical tone.