Xbox revenue continues through the roof, these are the new data

What was that like? “It’s not profitable”. Well, today that argument is dismantled again because Microsoft has presented the results of the last fiscal quarter and – Spoiler – they are again amazing for the division. All this despite the fact that they have made large disbursements in purchases of studies, personnel and intellectual properties.

In total, Microsoft as a company has increased its revenues by 20% reaching the figure of 51.7 billion US dollars. A fact that strengthens not only Spencer’s strategy, but also Nadella’s with the rest of the divisions.

Xbox Gaming continues to generate revenue and grow at a good pace

Although the Gaming division is not the most buoyant or the one that leaves the most money to the coffers of the Americans, its growth is impeccable. So much so that Xbox Game Pass and first party developments have generated enough income to cushion the drop in income in third-party games such as Battlefield 2042, which has hit the Microsoft console.

Microsoft’s net income would be the equivalent of buying 2 times from Bethesda, or 28% of what Activision cost. There is nothing. I leave you the breakdown for you values.

Gaming revenue increased 8%.

Xbox content and services grow 10% year over year.

The growth obtained by the first party and Xbox Game Pass, compensates “falls” by third parties such as Battlefield or Call of Duty among others.

Xbox hardware accelerated 4%, “driven by demand” from Xbox Series S and Xbox Series X.

What do you think of these new results? We know that Xbox Game Pass already has 25 million subscribers and counting, so it would not be unusual for them to even improve in the next quarter.