Xbox manager unleashes controversy by uploading a photo with Crash Bandicoot

Without a doubt, Microsoft’s recent acquisition of Activision Blizzard was an industry-shaking move that promises to have big long-term repercussions. Although the purchase will officially take place until 2023, some Xbox managers have already expressed their enthusiasm for the new franchises that will come under the brand’s umbrella.

A few days ago, Aaron Greenberg, Xbox Marketing General Manager, changed his profile picture on Twitter and now happily poses with crash bandicoot, one of the most emblematic characters in the video game industry. Some players, however, were not happy about this.

The photo of Aaron Greenberg with Crash Bandicoot sparks a debate in networks

Shortly after the manager changed his profile picture, dozens of fans took to social media to express their discontent. Apparently, many nonconformists considered that using the character was disrespectful to PlayStation fans.

Likewise, there were those who affirmed that Xbox is incapable of creating an iconic character, which is why it must resort to the purchase of companies to acquire renowned personalities such as Crash Bandicoot. Comments of this type circulate far and wide on the internet since Aaron Greenberg changed his profile picture.

Of course, some fans came to the manager’s defense and showed a more neutral stance by pointing out that Crash Bandicoot was never actually an official PlayStation mascot despite being born for that purpose.

Here are some comments from users:

I’m glad Aaron Greenberg put Crash in his profile picture, it proves: – Xbox’s ineptitude in creating an iconic franchise in its 20-year history. – They want to know what it feels like, for the first time, to have one of the many historical franchises on PlayStation pic.twitter.com/WiMabYSaCM — Craig (Right Click + Save) (@craig2077) January 24, 2022

How cute with the Damage control

You guys keep it that way Tito Phil sends to buy more studios 💚 pic.twitter.com/EhOqvjntju — RGamer | You don’t need to unblock (@RGamer7107) January 23, 2022

Sony supported naughty dog ​​projects as it is the function of a company. Naughty dog ​​created them, that’s what the developers are for. Xbox has been collecting IPS that others made great and to be the first you have to be the spearhead. Show off what others have done… — Leduito! (@battlegeek) January 24, 2022

It’s official. The day has arrived. Crash Bandicoot has gone from the side of Quality, to that of Quantity. https://t.co/aZenDCDG1B — Rohman (@MrR0hman) January 23, 2022

The fact that fanboys take this image as an insult and makes them uncomfortable says a lot that they still cannot assimilate that Crash is already an Xbox mascot. If they are like this from now on I don’t want to see when the next Crash comes out on Xbox systems only. pic.twitter.com/444IR6Rj4C — Gaełøx 🇲🇽 (@The_Gaelox) January 24, 2022

Was Crash Bandicoot the PlayStation mascot?

We must remember that the franchise crash bandicoot was born on the first PlayStation by Naughty Dog, one of Sony’s star studios today. Likewise, the first deliveries of the anthropomorphic animal debuted only on the consoles of the Japanese company.

Thus, Crash managed to quickly become a mascot for PlayStation for many years, despite the fact that he did not really belong to the brand. Of course, that feeling faded over the years, as we must remember that the most recent installments also debuted on Xbox and Nintendo platforms, while last year the franchise entered the mobile market with great success around it.

In any case, we do not know what Aaron Greenberg’s intentions are with this new profile picture. It’s possible, of course, that he’s simply expressing his fondness for the character, but we can also think of it as a hint that the franchise will be of great importance to Xbox in the long run.

For now, we can only speculate on the future of this and other intellectual properties that will soon belong to Xbox.

But tell us, do you agree with the discontent of a sector of the community? Do you think those people exaggerated? Let us read you in the comments.

