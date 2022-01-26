Xbox Game Pass will soon receive a title of medieval battles and an action RPG

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Forums / Telegram / WhatsApp

We’re just days away from the end of January, so we’ll have news soon about what’s coming to Xbox Game Pass in February. If you’re dying of curiosity, you should know that 2 titles were confirmed today that you can enjoy on the service starting next month.

We are talking about 2 independent proposals that will undoubtedly offer you hours of fun if you are a fan of titles with medieval battles or action RPGs: Beige Consolefrom Spiderling Studios, and dreamscaperdeveloped by Afterburner Studios.

Xbox Game Pass will soon receive these 2 interesting indies

In case you don’t know, Beige Console It was released a long time ago on PC and is now on its way to Xbox consoles via Game Preview. The game is based on physics and offers everything you need to build deadly war machines, which you will have to put to the test on the battlefield.

Your goal will be to create the most effective weapons to destroy fortresses, armies and all kinds of constructions throughout 4 different islands. The title will launch on Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Xbox One on February 10. The same day will arrive on Xbox Game Pass for consoles.

On the other hand we have dreamscaper, a title that debuted in August for Nintendo Switch and PC. Now Afterburner Studios is gearing up for a release on Microsoft consoles. It is an action RPG with roguelike elements where you will have to face dangerous creatures while you explore Redhaven.

dreamscaper It will launch on Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Xbox One on February 3. From that day it will be possible to download in the service for consoles. Below I leave trailers for both games:







Prepare to construct medieval siege engines and lay waste to immense fortresses and peaceful hamlets when Besiege Console (Game Preview) launches with @XboxGamePass on February 10. Learn more: https://t.co/uZ1Up3PPHv — XboxWire (@XboxWire) January 26, 2022

