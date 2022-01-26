Wordle: reply Jan 24, 2022 [JUEGO 219]

Getty

What is the answer of the word Wordle for the game 219, which was released on January 24, 2022? Keep reading if you want the solution to the word puzzle. If you want to keep trying on your own, stop reading because the answer is given later in this article!

Below you can find Wordle’s answer for today, January 24, 2022.

People posted their Wordle scores for game 219 on Twitter. This person got it in one try, which, considering the word, is probably pretty unusual.

Wordle 219 1/6 🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩 — Malcolm Knoll (@CommonKnolledge) January 24, 2022

When you guess a letter that is not in the word, Wordle’s game removes it from your board, which helps.

Wordle’s new game drops at midnight in each time zone; therefore, some people play it before others have a chance to do so. It is also available in England as well as in the United States.

You have six attempts to solve the Wordle. To give you a hint: Wordle’s word for game 219 confused a lot of people because the five-letter word starts with a double consonant. Therefore, when you run out of vowels for the second space of the word, it becomes much more complicated. Here’s another clue: It’s a word many people associate with the Kennedy assassination.

Wordle is a free online word game that has exploded on social media and online. They are online addicted people and become gaming craze in 2022.

This is what you need to know:

Wordle’s answer for today is: Knoll

The answer to the Wordle 219 game is the word Knoll.

It’s less common than other Wordle answers.

People gave away the answer on Twitter.

Wordle 219 6/6 ⬛⬛⬛⬛⬛

🟨⬛🟨⬛🟨

🟨⬛⬛🟨⬛

⬛⬛🟩⬛⬛

⬛🟨🟩🟨🟨

🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩 Dumb word but go it Knoll — Daily WORDLE (@daily__wordle) January 24, 2022

What is the definition of the word mound?

According to Merriam-Webster, a mound is a “small round hill: mound”. You know, like the grassy mound.

How do you play Wordle?

The free game is available on the Wordle website which explains how to play it. It’s pretty simple. “Guess the WORD in 6 tries. Each guess must be a valid 5-letter word. Press the enter button to submit. After each guess, the color of the tiles will change to show how close your guess was to the word,” the website says.

If you hit a letter, the square turns green

The green and yellow color coding gives you clues as to how close you are when playing Wordle.

For example, if the letter square turns green, it means the letter is in the word and in the right place, but if it turns yellow, it means the letter is in the word but in the wrong place.

If the tile does not turn green or yellow, it means that the letter is not in the word at all.

A new Wordle is available every day, says the website.

To get started, just type in any five-letter word. Then hit enter, check the color and enter another. Keep going until you get the word right or run out of guesses.

If you choose a word that is not a word, it will say that it is not in the word list. You can repeat letters. For example, if you place the letter B on a square and that square turns green, meaning it’s okay, you can still place the letter B on another tile on your next turn.

According to NPR, everyone gets the same word and you can share your results on Twitter. People try to outperform other people by guessing the word accurately in the fewest number of tries.

A man named Josh Wardle created the game for a friend.

According to NPR, New York City software engineer Josh Wardle created Wordle and named it after him.

He originally did it for his partner Palak Shah, who “helped with some of the development,” according to NPR, which adds that the game has 2.7 million players and took off in October 2021.

You can practice Wordle here through a free Wordle answer file. This page has a Wordle wizard.

