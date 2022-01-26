With a tight bikini and deep neckline, Julia Roberts raises the temperature in networks at 54

Social networks were paralyzed after the Oscar winner Julia Roberts It was shown as few times: sheathed in a tiny bathing suit while enjoying a hot day at the beach. How did netizens react? Read on to find out.

It is nothing new that the protagonist of “Pretty Woman” is the topic of conversation among the public for her incredible performances in the cinema, but what a surprise among Internet users after some images began to circulate in which she was caught enjoying from the beaches of Sydney, Australia.

It was a relaxed day with her husband Daniel Moder and their twins, in which laughter and playfulness were not lacking. However, it was the stunning figure of Julia Roberts at 54 years of age that stole the attention of Internet users.

Sheathed in a pink swimsuit with a deep neckline, the protagonist of films such as “Sleeping with the enemy” and “Eat, pray, love” caused a furor on digital platforms such as Instagram and Twitter, causing thousands of users to dedicate one or another compliment to her.

“So elegant”, “You don’t have to be voluptuous to look sexy”, “Beautiful, I love her”, “The most beautiful smile in Hollywood” and “A true lady and well preserved at her age”, are some of the comments that haunt the internet after the viralization of these images.

Hours later, Roberts decided to protect herself from the sun with a cap, dark glasses and putting on a loose dress with a flowery print, the same with which paraded with his family to the car that took them back home.

It may interest you:

Hazel, the daughter of Julia Roberts, dazzles with her Cannes red carpet debut

Julia Roberts ‘fight’ with millionaires for one of the most expensive mansions in Australia

This is the incredible and relaxing house in Hawaii that Julia Roberts sold for $20,000,000