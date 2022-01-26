Will Smith Wins Golden Globe for Best Actor in ‘King Richard’

Actor Will Smith won the Golden Globe for best actor in a dramatic film for his performance in the film ‘King Richard’ (or ‘The Williams Method’). Spanish actor Javier Bardem, one of the great favorites, was left without a prize for his role in ‘Being the Ricardos’.

Smith has prevailed over other Hollywood figures such as Benedict Cumberbatch, nominated for ‘The Power of the Dog’; Mahershala Ali, candidate for the award for his role in ‘Swan Song’, or Denzel Washington, who was nominated for the award for his work in ‘The Tragedy of Macbeth’.

The Spanish actor already has a Golden Globe for best supporting actor on his list of winners for his role in ‘It’s No Country for Old Men’, by the Coen brothers, an interpretation that also helped him win the Oscar for the same category.

The award ceremony of the 79th edition of the Golden Globes, awarded by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA, for its acronym in English), was held this Sunday without an audience and in a gala not broadcast on television.

german composer hans zimmer he won the Golden Globe for best soundtrack with the film ‘Dune’, by Denis Villeneuve, a category to which the Spanish Alberto Iglesias also opted, with ‘Madres Paralelas’, by Pedro Almodóvar.

Zimmer has achieved this with his third statuette, which he had not won since 2000 when he composed the soundtrack for ‘Gladiator’. He had previously achieved it with the music of the animated film ‘The Lion King’, in 1994.

The German composer has also prevailed over Germaine Franco, who opted for ‘Encanto’; Alexandre Desplat, nominated for ‘The French Chronicle’, and Jonny Greenwood, nominated for ‘The Power of the Dog’.

For his part, Iglesias is left without the award in which he was nominated for the second time at the Golden Globes, since he was already a candidate for the award in 2008 for the music of ‘Cometas en el cielo’.

Other winners of the night:

The award for best dramatic filma: The Power of the Dog

Best Musical or Comedy: Westside Story

Best drama actress: Nicole Kidman

Best Actress in a Musical or Comedy: Rachel Zegler

Best Actor in a Musical or Comedy: Andrew Garfield

Best Supporting Actress: Ariana DeBose

Best Supporting Actor: Kodi Smit-McPhee