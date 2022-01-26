Will Smith is the favorite at the 2022 Oscars

The movie The Williams Method makes Will Smith the big favorite for the 2022 Oscars, closely followed by Andrew Garfield.

Everything indicates that this year could be the great year of Will Smith in the oscars 2022. The legendary African-American actor could win the coveted statuette Best Actor thanks to The Williams Method (King Richard), a film that premiered in Spain last Friday. The film tells the story of Richard Williams, the father of Venus and Serena Williams, the famous American tennis players.

The actor has already done with the Golden Globe in the last delivery of these prizes in the dramatic category. The award in the comedy or musical category fell to Andrew Garfield. the actor of Spider-Man: No Way Home not only celebrated his return to Marvel Studios, also took home a prestigious award for his amazing work on tick, tick… Boom!, film already available in Netflix.

This year the 2022 Oscars are going to be very close in the Best Actor category. In addition to the aforementioned Will Smith and Andrew Garfield we could have benedict cumberbatch, Peter Dinklage or Denzel Washington, among others. The latter starred The tragedy of Macbeth, the magnificent tape of Joel Coens that adapts the classic William Shakespeare with a tone somewhere between German expressionism and the filmography of Ingmar Bergmann.

Benedict Cumberbatch could work a miracle at the last minute

The one who is going to have it the most difficult is undoubtedly Benedict Cumberbatch. The actor who plays Doctor Strange at the UCM he presented his candidacy for the power of the dog, one of the best tapes of last year. The Netflix film is a raw and gritty western, with a deep look at toxic masculinity and homosexuality. One of those titles that touch your soul.

We’ll see who ends up taking the coveted statuette at the 2022 Oscars. The big favorite right now is Will Smith, closely followed by Andrew Garfield. Benedict Cumberbatch will have to work the miracle, as they already did Sean Penn Y Anthony Hopkins before, of not having won the Golden Globe and lifting the Oscar Award for Best Actor. It would be quite a feat, although it does not enter the bets.