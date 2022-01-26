Will Smith and his collection of cars worthy of the prince of rap

Will Smith He is one of the most successful actors and one of the most famous people in the world, and, as you can imagine, that has led him to receive millionaire salaries for each project in which he appears (in addition to the fact that he now also has a book where he tells his story). own life story), and uses it to indulge himself.

What does someone like Will Smith (which teaches us some rules for success)? Many celebrities spend, or rather invest, on property, watch collections, travel, and many other things. The Fresh Prince of Rap uses some of his fortune to expand his impressive car collection, where he combines legendary classics with collectible pieces and some cool new stuff that’s also better for the environment.

According to Motorious, the protagonist of Hitch and king richard (one of the favorites for the Oscar 2022), is a fan of Maybach, Rolls-Royce and Tesla, and has an incredible collection that is definitely something every car fan dreams of.

He’s not an actor you’re going to see with extravagant watches or diamond-studded jewelry, but Will Smith appreciates the good stuff and what he keeps in his garage is worthy of the character who grew up in a mansion with his uncles in Bel Air and who eventually became one of the most influential men in Hollywood.

Will Smith’s Favorite Cars:

Maybach 57S

Maybach 57S François Durand

Rumored to be the favorite of the entire collection, this one has a twin-turbocharged 5.5-liter V12 engine and shares class with the Rolls Royce Phantom. The car was presented in 2005 during the Geneva Motor Show and features heated/ventilated seats, massage seats and Napa leather trim. According to Hot Cars, this Maybach usually costs around $417,402.

Rolls Royce Ghost