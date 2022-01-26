Will Matt Reeves’ Batman respect the no-kill rule?

batman, by Matt Reeves, is one of the highlights of the year. Not just because it’s the return of DC’s favorite antihero to the big screen. It is also a reinvention of the character that promises to bring a new set of ideas to the vast cinematic universe that follows his story. On this occasion, the plot will show a very young Bruce Wayne who begins his journey along the path as a shadow watchman. At the same time, he will emphasize his deductive abilities and explore the effects of the trauma of his parents’ death on his psyche.

But the most striking thing about this new version of Batman is its violence. In each of the footage shown so far, it can be seen that the character played by Robert Pattinson is an unstoppable force. In several scenes he has been seen hitting without stopping a figure lying on the ground. Also while driving and using the Batmobile (converted for the occasion into a sophisticated version of King’s Christine) as a weapon.

The character seems to be far removed from the self-control of the Michael Keaton incarnation, the gloomy black humor of Val Kilmer, the coldness of George Clooney. Even being much more volatile than the one played by Christian Bale, who was already surprised by his aggressiveness. Perhaps more similar to Ben Affleck’s ultraviolent. However, none of the screen versions came to murder in cold blood or just for revenge.

A point that borders on the idea of ​​a character closer to the abyss than on other occasions. In more than one interview, the director has confirmed that due to his youth, Pattinson’s Batman must “explore the sense of justice”. However, the director has not fully answered the essential question. Will Batman respect his no-kill rule?

Batman looking for revenge or justice?

A few days ago, Robert Pattinson has come out in the comments on the topic that is being discussed with interest on social platforms. The 13th actor to wear the Batman mask has a very specific take on the antihero’s vision of good and evil.

In an interview for the magazine Premiere, the actor took some time to analyze the behavior of his character. As well as trying to make it clear why it is so important that Batman stays out of the murder, whatever the reason. In particular, in Reeves’ film where corruption will be a gray space that the anti-hero will have to deal with.

“There is this rule with Batman: he must not kill. It can be interpreted in two ways. Either he just wants to inflict the appropriate punishment or he wants to kill and his self-control prevents him from doing so, ”he explained to the magazine. For the actor, it is essential to understand the nuance. A point of relevance that allows exploring the fact about what moves the character’s morality. “I imagined him like this from the rehearsal of the first fight (…) he suffers and it is a desire that overwhelms him. (Fighting criminals allows) his mind to clear, to calm down. Reaching a state close to wholeness. That allows him to vent all his anger.” That duality means that for Batman not killing is a way of not becoming what he fights for. But will he manage to do it in Reeves’ movie?

According to Pattinson, his character could be close to temptation. “The interesting thing is that this Batman practically lives in the gutter. He lives a criminal life, but without committing crimes! I felt that he could get something out of it. He could only play a superhero if he was really dirty anyway!” The actor commented to the publication.

Of course, it is an ambiguous answer that has the whole purpose of safeguarding the secrecy of the argument. However, as the previews show, it is clear that Pattinson’s Batman is one step beyond the mere temptation to kill. It is likely that youth, and especially the fury that the actor describes, may be more than just a line to cross. The discussion around the subject refers to the one that arose during the premiere of batman v superman by Zack Snyder.

Ben Affleck’s Batman (an older version of the character who was also going through the aftermath of Robin’s death) was violent and dangerous. A real menace, able to mark criminals and that even aroused terror in the city policemen. To objections about his take on Gotham’s caped crusader, Snyder’s response was to insist “it was an unrealistic version.”

Batman’s golden rule has been part of the debate about the character’s morality for years. From questions about what makes its resolution so necessary and of paramount importance, to its evolution. After all, Batman has gotten more sophisticated over time and so has his universe. But the fact is that differentiating Batman from a mercenary assassin gives him considerable moral weight.