Will Matt Reeves’ Batman respect the no-kill rule?

batman, by Matt Reeves, is one of the highlights of the year. Not just because it’s the return of DC’s favorite antihero to the big screen. It is also a reinvention of the character that promises to bring a new set of ideas to the vast cinematic universe that follows his story. On this occasion, the plot will show a very young Bruce Wayne who begins his journey along the path as a shadow watchman. At the same time, he will emphasize his deductive abilities and explore the effects of the trauma of his parents’ death on his psyche.

But the most striking thing about this new version of Batman is its violence. In each of the footage shown so far, it can be seen that the character played by Robert Pattinson is an unstoppable force. In several scenes he has been seen hitting without stopping a figure lying on the ground. Also while driving and using the Batmobile (converted for the occasion into a sophisticated version of King’s Christine) as a weapon.

The character seems to be far removed from the self-control of the Michael Keaton incarnation, the gloomy black humor of Val Kilmer, the coldness of George Clooney. Even being much more volatile than the one played by Christian Bale, who was already surprised by his aggressiveness. Perhaps more similar to Ben Affleck’s ultraviolent. However, none of the screen versions came to murder in cold blood or just for revenge.

A point that borders on the idea of ​​a character closer to the abyss than on other occasions. In more than one interview, the director has confirmed that due to his youth, Pattinson’s Batman must “explore the sense of justice”. However, the director has not fully answered the essential question. Will Batman respect his no-kill rule?

Batman looking for revenge or justice?

A few days ago, Robert Pattinson has come out in the comments on the topic that is being discussed with interest on social platforms. The 13th actor to wear the Batman mask has a very specific take on the antihero’s vision of good and evil.

