Will it be the general tone of the stock market in 2022?

Wall Street is on fire, with sessions of extreme volatility. Photo: Getty Images.

Investors saw one of those things on Monday that makes you rub your eyes in surprise and disbelief. It was not a dream. It was completely real. The Nasdaq 100 index, which brings together the most important technology companies, ended the trading day in positive after losing almost 5% throughout the day.

What madness is this? What is happening in the market? It is the question that many are asking themselves at the moment and, although the answer is not simple, a simple fact may be eloquent enough to give us a clue: Monday’s turn was the largest of its kind since January 8, 2001, in the midst of the dot-com bubble crash.

Most of the other similar moves occurred in the three years it took for the turn-of-the-millennium crash to unfold, with a few others occurring in the heart of the 2008 financial crisis.

And although the technological index is being one of those that are experiencing the greatest volatility, it is not the only one.

The S&P 500, another of the great references on Wall Street, has dropped 11% in the first 16 sessions of the year, something that had never happened before. This is the largest decline in that time period, according to Bloomberg data going back nine decades, although in previous years the decline has been more rapid before quickly rebounding, especially in 2009. The index heads headlong to a downtrend market.

You may also like:

Manhattan, New York. People walking in front of the Nasdaq market site located at 4 Times Square. Photo: Getty Images.

What is happening in the market?

To the question of what is happening, there is a relatively simple explanation among analysts: the expected increases in rates by the Federal Reserve and the withdrawal of its stimuli.

Continue reading the story

“The Fed took a tightening stance, liquidity evaporated, and the S&P and NDX fell below their 200-day moving average for the first time since the start of the pandemic,” said Rich Ross, technical strategist at Evercore ISI.

A bear market in the S&P 500 to the 3,800 level is likely to be seen, Ross warned, given “the dramatic erosion of the technical backdrop, coupled with higher inflation, tighter policy, and more uncertain political and geopolitical conditions.” in years,” not to mention its historic rally since 2020.

What stock market year awaits us?

The second question that everyone asks is a bit more complex to answer, because it already involves bringing out the “crystal ball”. Will this brutal volatility be the general tone of 2022?

A host of technical signs suggest that it will, that more volatility is on the way, at least for a while.

“I wouldn’t be surprised if today was the lowest point for the major indices,” Sam Stovall, chief investment strategist at CFRA Research in New York, said yesterday. Still, Stovall added that January is often a barometer for the rest of the year: “As January goes, so goes the year.”

In any case, analysts suggest caution at a time when the sea seems rougher than it has been in a long time.

You may also be interested in | VIDEO: Are Chinese real estate firms too big to fail?

Note prepared with information from Bloomberg and Reuters.