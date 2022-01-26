Why Ricky Gervais Would Be Open To Driving The Oscars For Free (But He Doesn’t Think He’ll Be Called)

Ricky Gervais made a mark in hosting award ceremonies. Between 2010 and 2012 and then between 2016 and 2020, the British comedian commanded the Golden Globes awards ceremony with a spark and a relaxed tone but always with an acidity that sometimes irritated attendees (see Tom Hanks two years ago years).

At least from the perspective of the creator of after-life, that was a joyful experience that I would be willing to repeat in the biggest milestone in Hollywood: the Oscars, which announced that – for the first time since 2018 – they will once again have a host in their edition on March 27.

“The best thing about the Globes was that they said I could write my own jokes, say whatever I wanted and not rehearse,” Gervais explained on ABC’s The View.

“And that’s too good for a comedian to turn down. I don’t think the Oscars will ever allow me that freedom. That’s right! I think they would be angry!exclaimed the man behind the office original.

While it is not yet defined who will lead the 94th Oscar Awards, the British made it clear that he would be willing to not charge if he had absolute control of his routine.

“If they said that, I would definitely do it. I would do it for free if they told me I can do that, “he said in the conversation.

Some of the names that have sounded to lead the ceremony are Tom Holland – who publicly expressed that he would like it – and the three protagonists of the series Only murders in the building, Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez.

But taking on the role of host of the event today has more potential costs than advantages. As Vulture puts it, “hosting the Oscars remains among the least desirable jobs in modern Hollywood.”