Why did Angelina Jolie once share that she didn’t want her kids to be actors?

For Angelina Jolie, acting runs in the family. His father, Jon Voight, was a prolific actor with several movies to his credit. But although Jolie followed in her father’s footsteps, tomb Raider The star once revealed that she did not want her children to follow hers.

Angelina Jolie really didn’t want to be an actress

angelina-jolie | Antonio Masiello/Getty Images

Angelina Jolie began her journey as an actress when she was in her pre-teens. According to IMDb, she studied theater at the age of 11 at the Lee Strasberg Theater Institute. She also began modeling at the age of 16 before beginning to appear in movies in the ’90s.

Though Jolie has since been able to rise to fame and megastardom, once again she later shared that she didn’t really want to be an actress. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Jolie confided how she originally got into acting to help her mother.

“It was a job and I wanted to help my mom with the bills. It was creative work, something where you get to explore different times in history, different people, different sides of yourself, learn different skills, so it’s a wonderful job to have as you grow and learn as a person,” he said. . .

However, it was also difficult for the taking lives actor to be in the spotlight at such a young age.

“But you’re not those people either and you’re young and you don’t know exactly who you are, but you also have a microphone in front of your face, and you’re 17, 18 years old, and people are asking you for your opinions, and you haven’t formed them yet,” he continued. .

Why didn’t Angelina Jolie want her children to act?

Angelina Jolie would rather her children not follow in her footsteps. When Today asked Jolie if her children had plans to enter the family business, she didn’t mince words.

“I hope not,” Jolie said. “We’ve always said that if they’re going to be actors, I hope they do something and then be actors.”

In a resurfaced interview with Collider, the MR. and Mrs. Smith The actor echoed this sentiment. However, if her children were interested in acting, she would want them to have a healthy relationship with art.

“Well, Brad and I have never wanted our children to be actors. We have never talked about it. But we also want them to be close to the movies and to be a part of mom and dad’s life, and not be hidden either. We just want them to have a good, healthy relationship with him,” she shared.

Angelina Jolie’s daughter only ended up in ‘Maleficent’ because she wasn’t afraid of her costume

▶» src=»https://www.youtube.com/embed/cfYJl86HFT8?feature=oembed» frameborder=»0″ allow=»accelerometer; self-reproduction; clipboard-write; encrypted media; gyroscope; picture in picture» allowfullscreen>

Although Jolie doesn’t want her children to be a part of the industry, her daughter, Vivienne, had already had an early start. In 2014, Vivienne appeared in Angelina Jolie’s hit movie. Pernicious. But she only appeared in the movie because other kids were scared of Jolie when she was in costume.

“This happened because there were children who came to the set and saw me, I went up and greeted them, and they cried. In fact, one child completely froze and then cried. It was like terror. And then, I felt so bad,” she shared.

Fortunately, the answer returned Jolie’s gaze in the form of her daughter.

Suddenly there was Vivi, running around like little Aurora and everyone thought, “Oh, the answer is there.” But then I had to go home and talk to dad. He’s our son, so he’s so sweet. The idea was so cute for us, as mom and dad. But then there was the fact that she would be in a movie. All of this took a second.

RELATED: Angelina Jolie Opens Up About High Dating Standards: ‘I’ve Been Single For A Long Time Now’