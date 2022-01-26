Who needs a Rihanna record when for $80,000 a month you can live in her mansion?

Singer, actress, fashion designer and a tycoon in the world of cosmetics and lingerie with her Fenty Beauty brand, if we thought that Rihanna already had enough titles about her now we have to add that of real estate businesswoman and it is not for less because , who could resist living in one of its luxurious mansions?

Much has been said about whether the interpreter of Umbrella will return to music, but it is clear that with so many businesses in the door -and money- perhaps this is not her main objective for now, even more so if you take into account that the cost of rent of this mansion is 80 thousand dollars a month.

The Coldwater Canyon mansion located in Los Angeles is only one of the five that she has, Rihanna also owns the house next door that she acquired in March of last year for 10 million dollars, another property of 6.8 million in the Hollywood Hills, a condominium along the Wilshire Corridor and his main residence which is a 5.5 million penthouse in The Century skyscraper.

THIS MANSION WITH A BASKETBALL COURT AND CAR GALLERY IS WORTH EACH OF ITS 44 MDD

The property located next to Sir Paul McCartney’s was built in 1930, it was demolished by Daniel Starr and he built it from scratch to sell it to Rihanna.

The property is all white and its contemporary yet traditional interiors are inspired by a modern country house. The home offers a central courtyard filled with an outdoor deck, pool and spa, cabana, and lounge area with a fire pit.

It also includes a marble-clad gourmet kitchen, high-end appliances, and a breakfast table with black leather seating.

In addition to 5 luxurious bedrooms and 7 full baths, Coldwater Canyon includes its own fitness center and media room, as well as a guest house if you feel like it’s too much of a house for one person. Now you know what to do if you have 80 thousand dollars burning your wallet.