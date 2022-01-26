Who are the big Hollywood stars who did not finish high school

It is very clear that succeeding in Hollywood is not easy: it requires a lot of dedication, discipline and also a dose of luck and the ability to take risks. Many of the actors and actresses that we usually see in big productions and on red carpets have dedicated their entire lives to earning the place they occupy today. often at the cost of great sacrifices, such as the fact of giving up their studies.

Whether because they discovered their passion at a young age or because it was impossible for them to combine school and work, these celebrities decided to leave the classroom to pursue their dream in Hollywood.

An Oscar winner and fifth on the New York Times list of the best actors and actresses of the 21st century, Kidman recently confessed in a radio interview hosted by Kyle Sandilands that she hadn’t finished high school. And that for that matter, her husband, musician Keith Urban, didn’t either. The actress began to gain popularity in the mid-1980s, but it wasn’t until she starred in Terror on board, in 1989, which gained international recognition. A year later she would play Dr. Claire Lewicki in Thunder days, one of the highest grossing movies of that year, where she would also meet her first husband, Tom Cruise. Recognized as one of the most versatile actresses in the industry, Kidman has acted in films by directors as diverse as Dogville, by Lars Von Trier, or in the recent Being the Ricardos, by Aaron Sorkin, available on Amazon Prime Video.

The winner of two Golden Globes for his performances in The Truman Show Y Andy’s world, has a long history in Hollywood. However, before making it big in the film industry, the Canadian actor he was forced to leave his studies at the age of 16 due to a situation of economic need that his family was going through. After working two years as a factory janitor, working shifts of more than eight hours, Carrey made his stand-up show debut in Toronto in 1977. In the early 1980s, he moved to Los Angeles, but it wasn’t until 1990, with his participation in the television comedy In Living Colour, who made a name for himself in the environment. After years of starring in success as a comic actor, Carrey decided to participate in dramatic productions in which he finished consolidating his place as an artist.

The actress who began her career when she was just two years old, rose to fame with her leading role in ET the alien, 1982, directed by his godfather Steven Spielberg. Since then her career as an actress has not stopped growing. A childhood in Hollywood is not for everyone and it certainly has its cost. So it was for Barrymore, who recently recounted in an interview with Howard Stern that she spent more than a year hospitalized in a center specialized in addictions and serious psychiatric disorders when she was 13 years old, by decision of her mother. When she was discharged He decided to emancipate himself and that is how he made the decision to abandon his studies at the age of 14. Currently, the actress Charlie’s Angels lead the program The Drew Barrymore Show, a space where he interviews great actors and actresses and also deals with current issues.

For her portrayal of Tiffany Maxwell in The bright side of life, became the second youngest actress to receive the Oscar, although to tell the truth he had critical acclaim since he took his first steps in acting. Thus, his leading role in Blood ties, the third feature film in which he participated, earned him his first nomination for the highest prize awarded by the Hollywood Academy. The interpreter of Katniss Everdeen in The Hunger Games, never got along with school. In fact, a few years ago he confessed that “he had never felt too smart.” That is why At the age of 14, he made the decision to abandon his studies. “When I read a script, I know exactly what I want to do, it’s a part of my brain that I didn’t know existed. When I discovered her, I didn’t want to let her go, “he explained regarding his resolution. His recent work in the film don’t look up, like Kate Dibiasky, earned him praise again.

Robert Downey Jr.

The actor, one of the undisputed “bad boys” of Hollywood, has become known worldwide in recent times for his numerous participations in the productions of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, something that also made him one of the highest paid in the industry. In total, all his films add up to a gross of $14.4 billion dollars, making him the second highest-grossing actor in history. And although it was not easy, his foray into the world of acting happened at a very young age. With an unbeatable truancy record, at the age of 15 his father gave him an ultimatum: either he stopped skipping school or he got a job. Downey Jr., without hesitation, chose the second option and since then has fully focused on his acting career. But nevertheless, It wasn’t until 1992, with his portrayal of Charlie Chaplin, that he received critical acclaim and his first Oscar nomination..

Diaz became internationally known with her first feature film: The mask, 1994. However, her path had begun some time before: with roots in the modeling industry, she had signed with the prestigious agency Elite at age 15, and it was then that he abandoned his studies. The actress had attended Long Beach Polytechnic High School, and was coincidentally a classmate of rapper Snoop Dogg. Following the birth of her daughter Raddix, Diaz made it known that she was thinking of quitting acting, and has since dedicated herself to health and wellness as of late. With two publications up his sleeve and the Avaline wine brand underway, recently declared that he felt “peace” when moving away from Hollywood.

Winner of two Oscars and many times included in rankings as the best female performance in history for her performance as Maggie Fitzgerald in the Clint Eastwood movie million dollar BabySwank not only started an acting career in his childhood but also a sports one. She competed in a children’s Olympics and won some of the best awards as a swimmer in her category. Although it is not entirely surprising that dropped out of school at the age of 16, the actress has confessed that “she regrets having made the decision to leave school”.

The Oscar-winning actor for his role in the reborn, a film produced and directed by Mexican director Alejandro González Iñárritu, has also received 5 nominations for the award for his participation in films as varied as There was once in hollywood or The Aviator. His extensive career in the film industry has earned him not only international success but also extensive media attention on his personal life. DiCaprio, who has been considered the highest paid actor in the world eight times, left his studies at the age of 16 after spending several years working in film and television., although some time later he obtained his high school diploma through a distance study program. Currently, as a committed environmentalist, he has participated in various actions for climate change, including the United Nations Conference that took place in Glasgow last year.