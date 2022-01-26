When we could use the metaverse after the revelation of the Meta super computer

Mark Zuckerberg: “The first thing is going to be the metaverse, not Facebook.” (Photo: Meta/File)

“It will not be a simple video game like Second Life,” he said. Edgar Medinaexpert in digital marketing and technology on the super computer with artificial intelligence (AI Research Super Cluster, CSR acronym) what will it be essential to the metaverse and that Goal revealed this January 24.

As we mentioned this Tuesday, Infobae had an exclusive at the RSC presentation that it’s being developed by a huge team of AI researchers from Meta to build better learning models to work on translating hundreds of languages, parsing text, processing images, text, and video at the same time, but above all develop better augmented reality tools for the metaverse.

In that sense, Infobae was given the task of consulting the opinion of two technology specialists about the super computer that Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Meta, revealed.

“The metaverse is a concept still in development. There are years to go, perhaps more than a decade, before we see a platform capable of becoming the standard for this edge of Web 3.0. Facebook, or Meta, without a doubt he wants to be the one who imposes the rules of the game of that metaverseMedina said.

The Meta Metaverse is still in development (Photo: REUTERS/Dado Ruvic)

He pointed out that the formal creation of the metaverse will require a huge investment in research and development, which in turn will take several years to be consolidated. He also pointed out that Zuckerberg’s project is very ambitious, so this supercomputer may not be enough and requires several of the same or even quantum computers.

“A true metaverse, an alternate world to ours, is not going to be a simple video game like Second Life, it is going to be a platform that will require a processing capacity that may require not only one supercomputer, but several, or even quantum computers”, asserted the specialist.

He presumed that the process of creating the metaverse began several years ago and is not as recent as it seems, as he recalled that between 2015 and 2020 Facebook was made of companies focused on Augmented Reality, Virtual Reality and Artificial Intelligence such as Big Box VR Y Downpour Interactive. In addition, from 2019 to date, it acquired 22 startups also focused on the development of these technologies.

“It will be essential (to have all those companies) to transform the metaverse into an environment that solves people’s problemsan essential environment, a place where we all should be”, affirmed Medina.

Mark Zuckerberg speaking for the first time from the metaverse (Photo: Screenshot)

Carmen Ana Montielsocial innovator, CEO of Wheeling Womenwho is also focused on non-discrimination of people with different abilities, pointed out that this super computer focused on the metaverse can be a great advance in the sense that it could help eliminate physical barriers that affect the disabled.

“The idea of ​​living in a digital reality through the metaverse from disability, means analyzing the opportunity for people with disabilities, enjoying autonomy and independence within the Meta interface, a space where wheelchair users do not encounter obstacles such as stairs, it is to explore a trend and start a society really for everyone in the virtual environment”, he asserted for Infobae.

Montiel said that the evolution of Zuckerberg’s project will allow break the discrimination gapproviding inclusive development in all areas such as education and business models.

“Technology must be a democratic service that contributes to minimizing exclusion as a social problem that can be combated through artificial intelligence,” he pointed out.

It should be emphasized that CSR is important for the creation of the world that Meta has proposed. AI-powered applications and products will play a crucial role, as high processing power will allow many tools to work efficiently.

KEEP READING:

Meta launches one of the world’s fastest AI supercomputers

The metaverse is money and crypto rules: why you will be in the blockchain when you jump into the virtual world

E-commerce will help small businesses increase sales by up to 300%