When is the premiere and where do I see The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window, the new Netflix series?

For lovers of suspense and different series, Netflix premieres The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window. A eight-episode miniseries that mixes classic elements of the thriller and lots of comedy, in the best style of Kristen Bell. While we wait for her arrival, we tell you everything you need to know about this show that mixes styles and that is going to become one of your favorites.

The series focuses on Anna, who feels that her life is pure monotony.. Heartbroken and her propensity to drink, she spends her days at home, sitting by the window, watching the time go by and her neighbors too. The arrival of a new resident on the block can brighten this present a bit, or complicate it, when she becomes the only witness to a brutal murder. But, did the crime really happen or is it a product of his imagination altered by alcohol and the mystery novels he usually reads? This is the starting point of the new Netflix miniseries, a satirical psychological thriller that plays with the most worn-out conventions and clichés of the genre, while paying homage to several film classics and, incidentally, adding a few laughs.

Photo: Cr. Colleen E. Hayes/Netflix © 2021 COLLEEN E. HAYES/NETFLIX – _DSC1152

as in any murder mystery and in the absence of someone who believes in his storyAnna is going to take the bull by the horns and lead her own investigation, even though she completely lacks detective skills and much of her judgment is clouded by her constant binge drinking and substance abuse.. In between, suspicious characters, media obsession and twists and turns that seek to disorient the viewer cannot be absent. In this case, The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window also leaves room for twists and humor, with Bell at the helm and other prominent names such as Will Ferrell in his role as executive producer and promoter of the project. alongside Kristen herself.

This dark Netflix comedy, created by Rachel Ramras, Hugh Davidson and Larry Dorf, kicks off with a tribute to the master of suspense Alfred Hitchcock and classics like Rear Window, but also, are you laughing? of more recent stories such as the failed adaptation of The Girl on the Train with Emily Blunt or The Woman in the Window starring Amy Adams, curiously, an original film from the streaming platform streaming. But this combination of suspense and humor is neither new nor foreign to TV, which in recent years has given us great exponents such as “Search Party” (HBOMax), “The Flight Attendant” (HBOMax) and “Only Murders in the Building ” (Star+).

Photo: Cr. Colleen E. Hayes/Netflix © 2021 COLLEEN E. HAYES/NETFLIX – _Z6A4906

Kristen Bell is often associated with comedy and animated musicals after lending her voice to Anna in both “Frozen” installments. She is also one of the actresses who popularized the stereotype of ‘geek girl’ (geek chic), thanks to one of her most famous and award-winning roles: Veronica Mars, a high school student who, in her spare time, works as a private investigator under the tutelage from his dad, the local sheriff. With this new miniseries, Bell returns to familiar terrain and dusts off her detective skills, but also her more slapstick streak, making us laugh, jump scared and ask ourselves: who will be the murderer?

The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window premieres this January 28 and will be available, the entire season, on Netflix Watch the trailer!