WhatsApp is one of the most important instant messaging platforms, millions of people communicate through this medium every day, whether to resolve personal, work or even school matters.

One of the many advantages that this application offers is that it is constantly updated to offer a better user experience. The same goes for the desktop version, WhatsApp Web, which is easier and more comfortable for many people to use.

WhatsApp Web puts two-step verification to the test. Photo: My Pocket



WhatsApp Web and two-step verification

On this occasion, we will talk about a new tool that WhatsApp Web is testing, it is two-step verification, which allows you to increase security. Currently this can only be done in the mobile version.

According to the WABetaInfo site, this novelty is already available in the beta version of the application, although for now it is still under development, which means that it cannot be used yet.

Two-step verification allows users who register their accounts to create a six-digit PIN code, in this case on cell phones, which serves to confirm identity and prevent malicious access and potential attacks.

Now this function would also be available on WhatsApp Web, so it is expected that an update will arrive soon, for now the way in which it would be launched to users would only be tested.

So if what you want is to protect your personal information, this could be a good option, as long as it is officially available in the application, which is expected to happen soon.

For more information on this and other topics, visit our Technology section.