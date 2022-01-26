What happened to the actor who played George in Stuart Little? – Movie News

The actor who played George is unforgettable, especially thanks to the meme “It’s today, it’s today. But here we tell you what has become of him since his time in ‘Stuart Little’.

Yes OK Stuart Little: A Mouse in the Family Y Stuart Little 2 focus on a mouse that is adopted by the characters played by Geena Davis and Hugh Laurie, we can not forget little George Little, who did not agree with making a mouse his little brother. The actor who brought this little personality to life is Jonathan Lipnicki, who we haven’t heard from in a while.

Lipnicki painted to have a great future ahead of him, because at a young age he managed to debut alongside great stars such as Tom Cruise and Renée Zellweger on the tape Jerry Maguire. He also participated with Adam Sandler in A cool dad. His tenderness, charisma and talent were putting him in everyone’s sights, but in the end he ended up disappearing, just like he happened to many child actresses.

Jonathan Lipnicki as George in ‘Stuart Little’.



Jonathan is now 31 years old (yes, so many years have passed since he was George) and believe it or not, he has continued to act. After Stuart Little appeared in movies like The Adventures of Zachary Beaver in 2003 and for the love of money in 2012. He has also had sporadic appearances in series and television programs such as Kathy Griffin: My Life on the D-List, monk or FamilyTools, without getting to have any leading role.



From his Instagram we know some other details of his life, such as the fact that he is the typical millennial who has adopted a dog to make him his puppy, whose name is Denny and accompanies him everywhere. In addition, within his hobbies are martial arts. Dand done, he has the black belt of the specialty Brazilian Jiu-Jitsudeclares himself a lover of muay thai and enjoy sharing different workout routines in the gym.

In the professional spectrum, in addition to acting, he has been in charge of adding the title of “producer” to his resume, by having this role in various shorts and independent films. With all this account of his life, it can be said that it has not gone so badly after all.