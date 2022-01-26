What does Formula 1 play with the pre-season tests?

Covid. A precious tool that more and more in recent times is being used on a discretionary basis to, to put it bluntly, not get excited, far from the initial objectives of health security. That in 2022 the pandemic is indirectly pointed out to prohibit fans from going to the circuit is simply and simply a scam, a lie with which to cover up the real objective.

The invisible tests

Formula 1 has confirmed what was seen coming for weeks, what they knew from the beginning, but they didn’t even have the courage to say. There will be no public in the three test days of the Circuit de Barcelona Catalunya. Nor television, as there was in recent years. Not even a time table to look at. The premiere of the new F1 will be behind closed doors. By and for fans. Only the press related to Formula 1, the British, will be present, the one that never questions an official speech or has a bad criticism towards the organization.

The truth is that this has not been a last-minute decision caused by the rise in incidence, as they will surely try to sell, but rather an orchestrated plan resulting from a succulent contract signed with the Bahrain circuit – which will have TV, Live timing and public- and that was already glimpsed in the second half of last year.

It was no coincidence that without any kind of prior question, out of the blue, for no apparent reason, the news slipped out that the Barcelona tests would not have television coverage. The year with the most expectation, and there is no television with which to make F1TV profitable. There is not, when there was in recent years, when the television circuit in the tests premiered a few seasons ago, it was a success, and it has not stopped growing since then. It was a very bad omen that many of us ignore as bad news that you don’t want to hear.

It was the first one. Since then, multiple small samples that hinted at the original intention of Formula 1. That of taking the event to a circuit with problems to fill its only grandstand. For the fans. That and hinder as much as possible other test days that may be of interest to fans, where despite being during the week and in the middle of winter, they come religiously paying their ticket.

To this we must add the rumors that Formula 1 would be pressuring the teams so that they do not present their designs at their presentation events, as absurd as it may sound. Better to wait for Bahrain, and then yes, show the final designs, in something that F1 has defined as an official pre-season test session, not like the ones in Barcelona, ​​which for whatever reason, are not official.

Dan Istitene – Formula 1Getty Images

Months of hype, to hide the premiere

Bad arts already known in the world of Formula 1. The one that bombarded you with how much you liked the sprint classifications long before the first one took place while repeating that it was just a test and that no decision had been made. Liberty Media bought Formula 1 and wasted no time in saying that fans had to be listened to and respected, that they couldn’t miss out on classic circuits or take the category to empty circuits. The reality has been very different.

Too bad that Barcelona lacks the courage, totally understandable on the other hand, to stand up and say that without fans, there is no circuit. If these are the rules, you go straight to Bahrain and don’t kid us. On the other hand, Liberty Media should be aware that episodes like Indianapolis 2005, Melborune 2020 or Spa-Francorchamps 2021 is something that fans can tolerate. But very occasionally. And they know better than anyone what it takes to attract a former fan back.

