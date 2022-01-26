what are the five best and worst paid careers in Mexico – Sportlepsia

Medicine is the second best paid career in Mexico, according to the IMCO. REUTERS/Hannah Beier

One of the most important decisions in the life of individuals who can and want to attend the collegeis to decide what career to choose For this, many times people let themselves be guided by the things that they are passionate about or that they like to do the most, however, many things must be verified before choosing the profession to which you want to dedicate yourself for the rest of your life.

One of the most important factors to verify is, without a doubt, that of the pay. There are careers that are very well paid, however, also there are careers that are not well paid at all.

The Mexican Institute for Competitiveness (IMCO) is a public policy research center that proposes effective solutions to the most important challenges in Mexico. Non-partisan and non-profit, they propose public policy to transform people’s lives and promote the free exercise of their rights.

The IMCO shows, on its internet portal, what are the best and worst paid careers in the country. We show you the five careers that according to the IMCO are the best paid and the five worst paid.

Finance, banking and insurance

According to the IMCO, Finance and insurance is the best paid career in Mexico. PHOTO:

CUARTOSCURO.COM

According to him IMCOthis is the best paid career in Mexico, because those who decide to study this receive an income of 15 thousand 521 pesos per month. According to the institute, professionals in finance, banking and insurance work more in the Financial and insurance services, followed by the bouquet of services professionals, scientists and technicals.

Medicine

The second best paid career in Mexico according to IMCOis Medicinebecause according to the Institute they receive an average monthly salary of 15 thousand 349 pesos. Those who study this career are dedicated to working in health services and social assistance, followed by the branch of retail trade.

Mechanical engineering and metallurgy

According to him IMCOthose who studied this career receive an average monthly salary of 14 thousand 609 pesos, making it the third highest paid career. They are mainly engaged in Manufacturing industry, followed by Construction.

Construction and civil engineering

Those who studied this career, have the fourth place among the best paid careers in Mexico, with a average monthly salary of 14 thousand 346 pesos. They are mainly engaged in constructionfollowed by government activities and international organizations.

Construction and civil engineering is one of the highest paid careers in Mexico. (Credit: Wang Mingliang/Xinhua via ZUMA Wire)

architecture and urbanism

According to him IMCOwho studied architecture and urbanism, receive an average monthly salary of 14 thousand 274 pesos. It is mainly engaged in construction, followed by professional, scientific and technical services.

Social care work

According to the institute, this is the worst paid career in our country, because those who dedicate themselves to it perceive a average monthly salary of 8 thousand 606 pesos. Those who studied this are dedicated, mainly, to the branch of health services and social assistance, followed by government activities and international organizations.

Guidance and educational advice

The IMCO positions her as second worst paid in Mexicowith an average monthly salary of 8 thousand 950 pesos. Those who studied this are dedicated to the field of educational services, followed by health services and social assistance.

Teacher training for physical, artistic or technological education

This is the third worst paid career in Mexico, since those who studied it receive a average monthly salary of 9 thousand 156 pesos. They are mainly engaged in the field of educational services, followed by retail trade, according to the IMCO.

Teacher training for physical, artistic or technological education is the third lowest paid career in Mexico.

Didactics, pedagogy and curriculum

It is the fourth worst paid career in the country, since those who studied it receive an average monthly salary of 9 thousand 216 pesos. They are mainly dedicated to educational services, followed by government activities and international organizations.

Teacher training for basic education, preschool level

It is the fifth worst paid career in Mexico, since those who studied it receive an average monthly salary of 9 thousand 249 pesos. They are mainly engaged in educational services, followed by retail trade.

KEEP READING:

From veterinary to design: which ones with the university careers with the highest rate of informality in Mexico

From Political Science to Marketing: what are the 10 careers with the highest unemployment rate in Mexico

Urban Competitiveness: the Valley of Mexico surpasses Guadalajara and Monterrey, revealed the Imco

Source Link From Medicine to Social Work: what are the five best and worst paid careers in Mexico