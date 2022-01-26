“We have not had good experiences”

The day of Wednesday, January 26 did not start well at all for Santiago Solari Y the Eagles of America. The schedule was designed to simply receive Juan Ferney Oterothe fifth reinforcement of the transfer market of the MX Leagueand focus on preparing the match vs. saint Louis for him Closure 2022. But the morning attention took her away Peter Aquinas.

The Peruvian who traveled to South America to join your selection in front of the double date FIFA by CONMEBOL qualifiers for the Qatar World Cup 2022was disaffected due to an injury to his left foot, which, logically, caused the alarms to go off in the facilities of the training complex of Coapa.

This was announced by FPF in your account Twitter: “The Peruvian National Team regrets to report that the midfielder of the America of Mexico, Peter Aquinashas been disaffected from the call for the next double date of South American Qualifiers for medical reasons, for which he is being made available to his club. Speedy recovery, Peter“.

About, Santiago Solariat the press conference he gave jointly with the president of the Eagles of America Santiago Bañosunder the framework of the closing of the transfer market, recalled the previous episode in which the team inca was in the middle of the steering wheel physical complications cream blue.

“The medical staff will have to go back and evaluate him. Hopefully it’s nothing, that it’s minor, because he’s a very important player on the squad and, recently, we haven’t had good experiences, in which we haven’t been able to count on him in the phases decisive, in the phase of league last semester and at the end of Concachampions. It was a very hard drop. That’s why we hope he’s fine and if he’s not, then we’ll have to fix ourselves, first to heal him and then to compete as well as possible without him.”indicated the Argentine strategist.