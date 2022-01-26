Wave of memes for Carola Urrejola’s comment on Boric and Taylor Swift

“Country priorities on Twitter: Taylor Swift/El presi 1300 likes. 6-year-old girl shot in Ovalle: 130. There were several hours of difference between both tweets. But equal. Quite a lot Don’t Look Up”, wrote the host of T13 Radio.

Journalist Carola Urrejola earned the disapproval of Twitter users after swipe a review to the social network for the great attention given to the comment of the president-elect, Gabriel Boric, directed at the singer Taylor Swift.

“Country priorities on Twitter: Taylor Swift/El presi 1300 likes. 6-year-old girl riddled in Ovalle: 130. There were several hours of difference between both tweets. But equal. Quite a lot Don’t Look Up”, wrote the host of T13 Radio.

Urrejola’s tweet refers to the dilemma shown by the film starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence. The tape shows how a potential natural disaster is ignored by the media and social networks to the detriment of political entertainment issues.

Previously, the journalist had shared a note from the rolling stone magazine reporting on Boric’s tweet to Taylor Swift. Hours later, Urrejola also referred to the news that a man he was shot along with his daughter.

The comparison between the production of Netflix and the Chilean case was widely criticized by the tweeter bar, who quickly made the journalist a “trendic topic”.

One of those who harshly questioned Urrejola’s message was the national journalist and writer Oscar Contardo, who replied: “What frivolity and how clumsy your comparison”.

How frivolous and clumsy your comparison. — Oscar_Contardo (@oscar_contardo) January 26, 2022

After a user replied “at least I like things that I like and not others”, Contardo explained: “Obviously not. How are you going to like it? to such terrible news. Faced with something like this, the normal reaction is different.

“Oh Carola, Twitter is not the Senate, it is not the press, it is not a power of the State, it is a social network where people give their opinions and have fun. Give him ‘likes‘ To dire news I find it a bit morbid, don’t you think? To think I found you brilliant,” another user wrote.

Well, this Wednesday, January 26, the memes and comments against Carola Urrejola:

Daughter, what did you learn today in your journalism class at PUC?

Saying DON’T LOOK UP, when my boss’s President is the worst ever and the one about to take over makes headlines for weeks after being elected. Carola Urrejola, cuica without reality. – HonorYGloria♥️⚘ (@JoviNomas) January 26, 2022

Carola Urrejola will understand that there are people who do not like violent news because it is like saying “I like what happens” The analysis is on par with the Big Data report that concluded K-pop’s influence on the breakout. https://t.co/DNrZNwAVHq – Very rocker😍 (@CarolinCacao777) January 26, 2022

Carola Urrejola type: all of you are unconscious.

Also carola Urrejola: now we go to our international news with Carlos Sarate from the new panda that was born in China. Postscript: I have nothing against pandas. https://t.co/V6sraxEyrs — Jnso (@jnso2021) January 26, 2022

calm down

Trees turning their backs on Carola Urrejola? – Nico Alegria (@Avenger74208) January 26, 2022

I don’t know if I understood, Carola Urrejola wants us to like her, that is, press the ❤ to a news story of a murder of a girl? WTF! https://t.co/Ec8LvyYRYX – Claudia Roquefort ✵ (@rkgunner) January 26, 2022

Ask:

To Carola Urrejola’s tweets, do we have to FAV, RT or pass by? It’s for a religious assignment… — Cyrana de Bergerac (@CyranaBergerac) January 26, 2022

All the facade came out and with that, Carola Urrejola’s mask of impartial journalist fell off a long time ago, I wonder how much Luksic is paying for each of these tweets I still don’t know what Boric, who has not yet assumed his position, could do against Piñera’s total abandonment https://t.co/RKPJWHrh95 — Claudio (@King_FT) January 26, 2022