Up for auction three cars from the ‘Fast & Furious’ saga

The cars in ‘Full Throttle’ are widely accepted and highly valued for their appearances in the blockbuster franchise. In fact, last year the original Toyota Supra from ‘The Fast & The Furious’ was sold for 460,000 euros. Although they will not reach these high figures, between January 22 and 30 they will Up for auction another three cars from the ‘Fast & Furious’ saga at the event organized by Barrett-Jackson in Scottsdale (Arizona, United States).

The collection named “Fast saga” Includes three vehicles that have appeared in different franchise movies. Among the vehicles that will go up for auction these days is the 1949 Chevrolet Fleetline that Dominic Toretto drives in the opening race in Cuba in ‘Fast & Furious 8’; the 1956 Ford Fairlane that Vin Diesel’s character races against in the same scene in the eighth film; and the Buick Grand National that Toretto drove at the beginning of ‘Fast & Furious 4’.

Starting with him 1949 Chevrolet Fleetline (here you can see it), if you have seen the eighth film you will remember him for being the protagonist in the inaugural race. Dom drives him through the streets of Cuba with a beat-up body while he disintegrates based on shots of nitrous oxide. At the end of the race, the car crashes and ends up at the bottom of the sea. This specimen is one of those that survived filming and is one of those that appeared on the screen the longest.

Next is the 1956 Ford Fairlane (here you can see it) in black against which Vin Diesel competes at the controls of the Fleetline. It is painted black with a racing seat and safety harnesses. It also includes a roll cage for added safety during movie action scenes. Both the engine and transmission were removed for use in another car after the film’s production.

Finally, the third car in the ‘Fast & Furious’ saga is the Buick Grand National from ‘Full Throttle 4’ (here you can see it). The car, from 1987, appears in the opening scene of the fourth film, driven by Dominic Toretto and his team to try to rob the gasoline tanker truck. It is one of the two that were preserved after the filming, it is finished in black and is equipped with a 3.8-liter turbocharged engine mated to an automatic transmission.

The car has all kinds of accessories, such as a fake passenger seat attached to the roll cage. This modification was made so that the character of Michelle Rodriguez could climb out the window onto the hood in that same scene. The suspension was also lowered, Wilwood brakes, a fuel cell, hood pins and wheels with racing tires were fitted. In addition, a full roll cage and set of pulleys were fitted so the car could do a wheelie when the truck hit it.

have not been specified prices sales estimates or whether the vehicles have been sold at the time of this writing.

