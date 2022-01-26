Two cheap Xiaomi models prepare the arrival of MIUI 13 global

Xiaomi will soon release MIUI 13. For now, some models have already begun to receive this update in the testing phase and two new economic terminals will do so soon.

For the moment the Xiaomi 11 Lite and the Redmi Note 10 range They are in the testing phase of this latest version. Thanks to the Mi Pilot program, users who want to try the latest MIUI news first-hand can report bugs to prevent future deployment catastrophes for other users.

Xiaomi has recently released two new MIUI 13 updates focused on two models that are on the initial list provided by the company. The next lucky models are the Redmi 10 and Redmi Note 10 JE.

First eligible models for MIUI 13

The Redmi 10 has received the update internally V13.0.1.0.SKUMIXM. It will probably become the fourth model to be officially updated in the coming weeks after passing its testing phase.

the following models will update to the latest MIUI 13 during the first quarter of this year:

Xiaomi 11 series in its entirety (Pro, Ultra, Lite, 11i…)

Xiaomi 11T and 11 Pro

XiaomiPad 5

The entire Redmi Note 10 series (Pro, Pro Max, JE…)

redmi 10

Redmi Note 8 2021

In this way a total of 18 models will be updated in a first phase. But before the first stable OTAs begin to reach our terminals, users of these models will be able to participate in the Mi Pilot program if they want to be the first to try their new features.

