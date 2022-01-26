Twelve movies you can’t miss in 2022

The world has changed and the premiere of films in cinemas tries to recover its usual rhythm. Although there are still strange events and postponements, the classic expectation to see the most anticipated premieres on the big screen remains the same.

After the spectacular West Side Story, no time to die o The last duel, which we have seen in the last part of 2021, the big premieres of 2022 begin to appear on the billboard. Some of them already point to the Oscar ceremony, which takes place on March 27.

Belfast

Long-awaited biographical drama by Kenneth Branagh, set in turbulent Northern Ireland in the 1960s. It tells of the awakening to life of young Buddy, between the labor struggle and radical cultural changes. One of the big favorites at the Oscars. Theatrical release on January 28.

Tammy Faye’s eyes

Biography of the rise, fall and redemption of the famous American televangelist of the 70s and 80s, Tammy Faye Bakker, magnificently played by Jessica Chastain, one of the Oscar candidates. She is accompanied by Andrew Garfield. Theatrical release on February 4.

The grandmother

Chilling horror film directed by Paco Plaza, which postponed its release date to the end of 2021. Almudena Amor plays a model who leaves her promising modeling career in Paris to take care of her grandmother. But when they begin to live together, strange phenomena begin to happen. Expected release date, January 28.