Travis Pastrana, former NASCAR driver and stuntman, hospitalized after parachuting from the top of a hotel in Florida (VIDEO)

Former NASCAR driver and stuntman Travis Pastrana was hospitalized last Saturday after suffering an accident with a parachute when he jumped from the top of the Hyatt Centric Hotel in the city of Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

The incident, which was recorded on video, occurred while a scene was being filmed, in which Pastrana had to jump from the building, located on Las Olas Boulevard, down to Huizenga Plaza, reports WSVN. As perceived in the recording, the 38-year-old man suffered a strong impact when he lost control of his parachute on the descent and crashed to the ground.

EXACT MOMENT of the fall of Travis Pastrana, former NASCAR driver and stuntman, from the top of a hotel in Florida. He was hospitalized after the accident and reportedly suffered a pelvic fracture. The legendary pilot’s publicist said that “the surgery went well” pic.twitter.com/8LXcWm0cQr — RT in Spanish (@ActualidadRT) January 26, 2022

The city’s fire chief, Stephen Gollan, spoke out about the incident, stating that “a stunt during that event did not go as planned, resulting in a crash landing of a skydiver who jumped from the Hyatt Hotel.” “The man was treated immediately and transferred in serious but stable condition to Broward Health,” he said.

According to reports, he suffered a pelvic fracture, but the legendary pilot’s publicist revealed that “Pastrana’s surgery went well and he is excited to get home and be healed.”