trapped! Fans reveal Photoshop in PHOTOS of Kim Kardashian

kim kardashian was caught by her fans, because last Tuesday she published a series of Photographs looking spectacular in a bikini, however, the followers of the celeb revealed that Kim used Photoshop to look slimmer.

It is not new that some members of the Kardashian family use retouching in their photos and even a few months ago Khloé Kardashian staged an uproar on social networks to delete an unedited image from the Internet.

Kim Kardashian photo with Photoshop

A few hours ago kim kardashian published some photographs in which we see the celeb on the beach with a very sensual outfit and very much in her style, however, fans revealed a Photoshop error evident in Kim’s pictures.

the alleged Editing on Kim Kardashian’s photos It is evident in the legs of the businesswoman, since the lower part of her right thigh looks a little different from the left side. Immediately, fans made comments like, “Who touched up her leg like that?”

Photo: Instagram @kimkardashian

However, many comments were inclined towards how spectacular Kim Kardashian looks and even for the original outfit she was wearing, as she wore gloves very much in the style of the celeb.

The picture of kim kardashian has given much to talk about, since some researchers even carried out a study on the relationship between Kim Kardashian’s photographs and the mental health of her followers. So far, Kim Kardashian has not said anything about the alleged Photoshop on your photos. Do you think it’s okay for the most popular celebrity to edit their photos?