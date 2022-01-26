Training program used by celebrities

Every day people are eager to know the best exercise methods; from routines that they achieve a training that really brings results, the constant is maintained and the offer is undoubtedly diverse in our times. In this sense, it is important to have the latest trends in exercise methods and programsbut, above all, that they have the support of a specialist on the subject.

This time we will talk about Lagree Fitness Methodcreated by a passionate person who pays tribute day by day to the exercise and for more than 22 years he has dedicated his life to promoting the world fitness.

sebastien lagree is the man behind the famous Lagree Fitness Method. His passion for the world fitness little by little it permeated listening to its clients in order to create innovative exercise training programs that they could motivate people to stay within a work out.

In an exclusive interview for Forbes Life, Lagree spoke about how did you develop this methodwhat inspired him and How have you managed to consolidate the accompaniment? fitness that even celebrities like Meghan from Sussex, Jennifer Aniston or Sofia Vergara have chosen to implement.

THE INSPIRATIONS

Sebastian describes himself as a life lover fitness. From the age of 11 he exercise It has been their religion. “Exercise marked my life… As a child I was shy but the exercise It helped me stand out,” says Lagree, while sharing that little by little this passion was responsible for motivating him to move from France to Los Angeles United Statesget ahead and thus create your own business:

“My life has changed so much that I can’t imagine my life without exercise.” Sebastian Lagree.

Once established in the United States, the mission of contributing something to society was a constant: “My mission is to motivate to the active life of the entire planet and what I want is to communicate that the exercise has so many benefits in health and daily life I’m glad to share it with the world.”

Sebastien raises a reality that is not exclusive to the country where he lives. In USA the figures indicate that only 15% to 20% of the population exercise: “It’s crazy that only 1 person out of 5 exercise and 4 don’t.”

This is how motivated by the reality that happens, Lagree focused on finding out the motivations of people to exerciseand also the reasons why they don’t, so that they can launch their creations.

THE METHOD LAGREE FITNESS

The Lagree Fitness Method is a comprehensive program of a training method under license that is supplemented by the use of specialized exercise machines created by Sebastian himself.

Megaformer. Photo: Sebastien Lagree.

Sebastien Lagree stands out for creating his own exercise equipment such as: the Megaformer, the Proformer, the super and the ultra. All these creations were developed to fulfill certain purposes according to the findings fitness that he identified.

“When I invented this program I realized that people were looking for mainly to strengthen the muscleshowever, my method is more comprehensive, offering also work on balancenobody works on it. It is important to work the flexibility. In this program I bring together the main reasons why people want to exercisethus achieving a complete and robust program”.

That was how Lagree began to elaborate the training plans focused on the use of your training devices: “Exercise routines and machines are constantly being perfected… I always look for a constant update to get the balance between the machine and the method”.

WHO ARE CANDIDATES FOR THE LAGREE FITNESS METHOD

The current trend is that all people seek to be thin but strong and, in cases mark the body: “Everyone is a candidate for this type of training.”

The reality is that the idea of ​​the world fitness has changed and today people are looking for distance training alternatives. Currently there are online or face-to-face classes that Sebastien Lagree teaches so that you can get to know the training program in depth.

Finally, Lagree posits as a premise the Importance of people learning to bond with exercise and exercise equipment just as they do with any other object in their daily life: as happens with a cell phone, a car, etc…

The invitation is open to learn more about his method and the commitment he seeks to create for society.

