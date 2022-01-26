Tom Holland’s Historic Dance With Rihanna Almost Didn’t Get Done For This Reason

May 7 will be the 5th anniversary of the video in which the actor from spider-man danced to the rhythm of “Umbrella”. It was her letter of introduction to the world, months before the first Jon Watts film.

Even if Tom Holland debuted as spider-man before having a solo movie, thanks to Captain America: Civil Warin 2016, his first solo feature film only came out in July 2017. It was the first part of a trilogy that concluded in December, with Spider-Man: No way homeand which will now be resumed after the actor agreed to make three more feature films with Marvelabout which not much is known yet.

Before the arrival of Spider-Man: Homecoming, Holland had his letter of introduction to the world from the hand of the program Lip Sync Battle, in which different celebrities are invited to dance a choreography in a comedy tone. the of Tom It went down in posterity as one of the most remembered of the show, to the point of being the one that practically made the program known. It was to the rhythm of “Umbrella”, Rihanna’s song.

The person responsible for thinking of the choreography of this song was Danielle Bloomwhich has a large repertoire of works, among which his participation in Saturday night Live Y The Tonight Show. In an interview with Look who I found, revealed that they had a small problem that was about to force them to change everything. The dancer pointed out that they had many problems for the production to approve the use of water on the set.

“It was difficult to get approval. There were a lot of things that had to be considered: getting the water on stage, making sure no one gets electrocuted… These are boring things, but it’s very difficult to have water like that on stage. There are so many rules in production, especially in the studio where we shoot. They have very strict rules with fire and water.”, he pointed. On the other hand, he highlighted that the value for this type of numbers “costs a fortune” And they couldn’t have done it without him. “tireless work” from Casey Pattersonexecutive producer of Lip Sync Battle.

Tom Holland’s song could have been another

Before Tom Holland appeared dancing to the rhythm of “Umbrella”, the production evaluated different numbers to propose to the artist. It happens that before they can do it, they must receive the approval for the rights of the song. Plan B was going to be just as ambitious: it was about “Oops!… I did it again”, the song by Britney Spears. In addition, the idea was to have the artist make a cameo disguised as an astronaut, but everything came to nothing once the rights to the hit of Rihanna.