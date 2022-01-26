Tom Holland in Uncharted: actor is in mortal danger in a new preview of the film | Nathan Drake | Spiderman: no way home | Spiderman | Mark Wahlberg | Release date February 18, 2022 | Cinema and series

After the fury of Spiderman: no way home, Tom Holland is ready for the premiere of Uncharted, the new action bet promoted by Sony in which the British actor will join Mark Wahlberg in the main cast. This film is inspired by the Uncharted video game saga and its first trailer made clear the explosive scenes that we will see in the final cut.

Now, the aforementioned study has published a new official poster. This spectacular sneak peek dangerously showcases Holland’s character, Nathan Drake, while dangling from some cargo crates in what would be a plane crash scene. Next, we leave you the exciting image.

Official Uncharted poster shows Nathan Drake in explosive action scene. Photo: Sony Pictures

Regarding the stunts and maneuvers in the filming of Uncharted, the famous Spiderman of the MCU mentioned that they completely exceeded his experience in the filming of No way home. This was revealed in a behind the scenes published by Sony.

“With Uncharted, I was shooting stunts that are so much bigger than anything I’ve done before. The sequence where we’re flying out the back of the plane we must have filmed for five weeks, almost every day,” he admitted.

“Sometimes I was like 100 feet in the air, tied to a box that was spinning, and then I basically hung on until I dropped. And it was really scary, but I think that level of fear made the scene that much more authentic. It’s the hardest action sequence I’ve ever done.”

Uncharted – official synopsis

Clever thief Nathan Drake (Tom Holland) is recruited by seasoned treasure hunter Victor ‘Sully’ Sullivan (Mark Wahlberg) to recover a fortune lost by Ferdinand Magellan 500 years ago.

What begins as a heist job for the duo turns into an obstacle course to reach the prize before the ruthless Moncada (Antonio Banderas), who believes he and his family are the rightful heirs.

If Nate and Sully can decipher the clues and solve one of the world’s oldest mysteries, they may find a $5 billion treasure and maybe even Nate’s long-lost brother, but only if they learn to work together.

Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg are the protagonists of Uncharted. Photo: Sony Pictures

When is Uncharted released?

Uncharted will have its theatrical release on February 18.