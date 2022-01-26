Tom Holland declared that in the Sony tape he had his “biggest” action scenes

“Uncharted”, one of the great movies Sony for him 2022, premiered his first promotional poster a few hours ago and in it, you see a new look at the protagonists of this production: Tom Holland In the role of Nathan Drake Y Mark Wahlberg embodying Sulli.

And now, Tom Holland, star of the film SonyHe stated in a recent interview that: “In ‘Uncharted’ there are the biggest scenes I’ve ever shot. The sequence where I fly out of the plane with all those boxes, we had to shoot it for about five weeks almost every day. There were times when I was more than 30 meters off the ground tied to a box that won’t stop moving, and I basically hold on until I end up letting go.

“It was really scary, but I think the fear makes that scene feel more authentic. It’s the hardest action scene I’ve ever done”, concluded the actor, famous these days for being the protagonist of the successful film “Spider-Man: No Way Home”.

“Uncharted”, which has great visual effects and spectacular action scenes, has in its cast Tom Holland as Nathan Drake, Mark Wahlberg as Sully, Antonio Banderas, Sophia Ali as Chloe Frazier, and Tati Grabielle as Braddock., among many others.

Check HERE the best movie premieres in your city

The person in charge of directing the film will be Reuben Fleischer, who caught the attention of Hollywood with comedy Zombieland (2009) and that he rose to direct the tape of the villain of ‘Spider-Man’, ‘Venom’ (2018).

The plan to bring to the big screen the adventures of “Uncharted” has been going around Hollywood during the last decade without being able to materialize until now.

directors like David O. Russell (“Silver Linings Playbook”, 2012) or Travis Knight (“Bumblebee”, 2018), among many others, were linked to this project until fleischer took the reins.

Mark Wahlberg, confirmed a few months ago that the shooting of this film about “Uncharted”, which will serve as a prequel to the plots of the video game: “In principle I was going to play Nathan Drake but I got old (smiles). So now I will play Sully and Tom Holland will play Nathan Drake […] “This movie feels like ‘Indiana Jones’, ‘Romancing the Stone’ (1984) or ‘The Thomas Crown Affair’ (1968). I fell in love with the script and we’ll see how things evolve to create something new and different“, He said.