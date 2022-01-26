Tom Holland confesses the toughest scene of his career

Tom Holland is one of those actors who likes to fully enjoy the adrenaline that his profession brings him. That is why the Briton, like Tom Cruise or Charlize Theron, among others, prefers to carry out all the action scenes himself and dispense with any type of stunt double with the intention of offering viewers the greatest realism. possible in history.

In his most recent professional challenge, Tom Holland takes on the role of Nathan Drake in ‘Uncharted’, the adaptation of the famous video game saga. It is a film directed by Ruben Fleishcher that will hit theaters on February 11 and that has one of the most difficult and hard scenes of the young actor’s career. “I shot one of the most spectacular action scenes I’ve ever done,” he says in a video offered by ‘Sony Pictures’.

“The sequence where we jump out of the plane onto the boxes, we shot for five weeks, almost every day. Sometimes I was thirty meters in the air tied to a box that was spinning until I was thrown into the void, ”he continues explaining while referring to the scene where Tom Holland is suspended with harnesses. “It was terrifying,” he adds. However, the actor says that this fear is what makes the scene seem more real and will make viewers enjoy it even more.

Spanish presence in the film

‘Uncharted’ has several tints Made in Spain. And the fact is that the film sets part of its history in Barcelona. In addition, it has the presence of one of our most beloved actors and with the greatest international projection: Antonio Banderas, who will play the villain of the film. Another of the familiar faces that we will find throughout the scenes of this adaptation of the popular video game is that of ‘El Rubius’, the well-known YouTuber.