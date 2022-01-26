Tom Hanks starred in 10 successful years until this movie flopped

In the 1990s, Tom Hanks seemed unstoppable. The actor began the decade with two bad results in 1990, Joe vs. the volcano Y The Bonfire of the Vanities. By 1999, he had two Oscars and starred in two big hits that year, toy story 2 Y The green Mile. Clearly his 1988 classic Big set the stage for stardom. But Hanks’ streak of success came to an abrupt halt when a 2004 movie ended more than a decade of box office success.

Tom Hank | George Pimentel/WireImage

Tom Hanks spearheaded an entire decade of $100 million hits

Hanks had earned his first Oscar nomination for Big in 1989. But it wasn’t until Philadelphia in 1993 that he received another nomination, and this time he won. Most amazing of all, that movie became a box-office hit, just like the one that summer. No sleep in Seattle. Those two successes, however, were nothing compared to what came after. 1994 Forrest Gump rivaled The Lion King for the biggest hit of the year, with both films topping $300 million domestically.

That Oscar-winning hit kicked off a string of unprecedented box office successes for Hanks. For a full decade afterward, every movie in which Hanks played a leading role earned more than $100 million. apollo 13, Saving Private Ryan, You’ve got mail, The green Mile, Discard, Road to Perdition, Y Catch Me If You Can it all cleared up what Hollywood then considered its litmus test for a blockbuster movie, according to The-Numbers.com.

▶» src=”https://www.youtube.com/embed/8EPT1K1BrvY?feature=oembed” frameborder=”0″ allow=”accelerometer; self-reproduction; clipboard-write; encrypted media; gyroscope; picture in picture» allowfullscreen>

RELATED: Tom Hanks once competed with Tom Cruise and Will Smith for this title

The actor’s streak of success ended with the Coen brothers

The only exception during this period from 1994 to 2004 was the 1996 release That Thing You Do! Hanks directed and wrote the film, which follows a fictional 1960s pop band. It made just $26 million domestically, but Hanks plays the supporting role of Mr. White, the band’s manager. So it barely counts as a star vehicle for the actor. The same cannot be said for the lady killers from directors Joel and Ethan Coen. That movie ended Hanks’ reign as box office king.

A remake of a 1955 British sitcom, the lady killers stars Hanks as the southern leader of a gang of criminals. But audiences didn’t connect with the black comedy, which grossed less than $40 million in theaters. The film is widely considered among the Coens’ weakest directorial efforts, and is often forgotten among Hanks’ filmography. Fortunately, Hanks soon bounced back with another hit, Steven Spielberg’s. The terminal, later that same year.

▶» src=”https://www.youtube.com/embed/wqvgB9HdRGI?feature=oembed” frameborder=”0″ allow=”accelerometer; self-reproduction; clipboard-write; encrypted media; gyroscope; picture in picture» allowfullscreen>

Since then, Tom Hanks has starred in many popular movies.

Despite the talent of the Coen brothers, 2004 the lady killers could have turned out to be a blip in Hanks’ filmography. But the actor added another $100 million-plus hit to his belt that same year with The polar Express. And while that financial benchmark doesn’t carry as much weight as it once did, thanks to inflation and burgeoning Hollywood budgets, Hanks has maintained a mostly solid filmography for years to come.

The Da Vinci Code, Angels and Demons, toy Story 3, Captain Phillips, Stain, Y toy story 4 all earned between $107 million and $434 million at the domestic box office. Many others came close to winning $100 million, including Rescuing Mr Banks, bridge of spies, Y The charge. And with two new movies in 2022, it looks like Hanks is as popular as ever.

RELATED: Tom Hanks Nearly Lost 1 Of His First Lead Roles In Another Future A-Lister