Today, Tom Hanks is a Hollywood icon. And for many fans, it’s hard to imagine a time when the star of movies like Forrest Gump Y Saving Private Ryan he wasn’t regularly on the big screen. But throughout the 1980s, Hanks’ film career was very much a work in progress. So how did the then-inexperienced movie star land the lead role in 1984’s surprise hit? Splash? Hanks once explained how he got the chance to become a leading actor.

Tom Hank | Reg Innell/Toronto Star

Tom Hanks was best known for the television series ‘Bosom Buddies’

In the early 1980s, Hanks was known almost exclusively for his sitcoms. From 1980 to 1982, he starred with Peter Scolari in soul friends, in which the pair play men disguised as women in order to maintain affordable housing. In those days, such an outlandish premise was not uncommon (see also: company of three). Hanks also made guest appearances on the love boat, Cab, Happy Daysand most notably, Family ties.

In fact, Hanks’ only movies were the 1980 slasher flick. He knows that you are alone and the 1982 TV movie mazes and monsters. Neither film made much of an impact, and both are made more memorable now for serving as Hanks’ first roles. In 1984, Hanks became something of a movie star. That year he starred in both Splash alongside Daryl Hannah and the sex comedy Single party. The former helped convince the public and Hollywood that he could star in a successful movie.

Ron Howard’s ‘Splash’ made him a movie star in 1984

Given his lack of film experience, the actor knows exactly how lucky he was to star in Splash. As she said during a Playboy interview in 1989, she was nowhere near being the first choice for the film. And Hanks credits being in “the right place at the right time” for the film that would introduce him as a believable leading man on the big screen.

“Splash it had been a romantic lead role, the innocent, lovesick boy who falls in love with a fish. A very complete and healthy film. … And the reason I had to do it was because a lot of great actors turned it down. If you were a big name guy and you got an offer for a movie directed by Mayberry’s Opie Taylor for Walt Disney, you weren’t going to take it. … [But] it sounded great to me. I hadn’t done any movies yet. But I can’t take credit for the success of Splash Y Single partyit’s being successful, as well as being in the right place at the right time and getting the job.”

To the point of Hanks, director Ron Howard, who starred in The Andy Griffith Show like Opie Taylor in his youth, he had only done two movies before. Meanwhile, stars like Jeff Bridges, Chevy Chase, Richard Gere, Michael Keaton, Bill Murray and John Travolta were reportedly considered for Splash before Hanks ultimately won the role.

Tom Hanks became an A-list actor just a few years later.

While Splash Y Single party made Hanks a comedy star, the actor wouldn’t really become the actor fans know until 1988 Big. In between, she starred in several movies, some successful, some less so, but mostly comedies. Although Big still intended for laughs, he balanced humor with dramatic and emotional stakes. As a result, Hanks received his first Academy Award nomination for Best Actor.

But he and Howard never stopped working together. The couple would collaborate in 1995 apollo 13 and then in The Da Vinci Code more than a decade later. The latter film spawned two sequels, Angels and Demons Y Hell, starring Hanks and directed by Howard. Clearly, the couple hit it off on the set of Splash so many years before.

