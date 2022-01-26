Tom Hanks once admitted this movie exposed his ‘worst sides’

Tom Hanks has a reputation as one of the nicest guys in Hollywood. Certainly the actor’s performances over the years, often dependable professionals and good-natured everyday men, sometimes both, have perpetuated that idea. But Hanks hasn’t always been a sweetheart on the big screen. On occasion, he has even played villains. And while his character in the film isn’t devious, Hanks once revealed that one of the early films of his career highlights his own “worst aspects.”

Tom Hanks became a breakout star after 1988’s ‘Big’

Leaning on Hanks’ ability to portray childlike innocence, director Penny Marshall cast him in the 1988 film. Big. In the film, the actor plays a boy who makes a wish and wakes up as a 30-year-old man. Hanks’ inherent likeability goes a long way toward informing his role as Josh Baskin in that classic comedy. Y Big it set a certain expectation for how the public and Hollywood would view the actor in the future. He even got the first Oscar nomination for his role.

Furthermore, it had been nearly a decade since Hanks made his feature film debut in the forgotten horror flick. He knows that you are alone. 1984 Splash Y Single party it gave him the opportunity to build a film career. And after years of just about every sitcom, Big it gave Hanks more dramatic material to work with. However, he would later confess that the vulnerability he exhibited in the film was nothing compared to the next.

But his following was ‘too close’ to who he really is

just a few months later Big hit theaters, Hanks co-starred with Sally Field in End line. In the film, the two actors played aspiring comedians who develop a close friendship. The film failed to attract much of the audience. But in an interview with Playboy the following year, Hanks would praise the project.

“We were talking about some real, bare truths about the characters and, in a lot of ways, about myself. It was too close. The Punchline guy probably has the worst aspects of my worst aspects. … He is extremely competitive, for one thing. Competitive to exhaustion. He is unable to balance his daily existence so that real life and what he does for a living have equal weight. I’ve certainly had those problems. I think any actor has it. The only time you really feel alive is when you’re working. I’ve gotten a little more mature since I was like this, but… I think that’s what really drives actors crazy and why they develop ulcers and drug problems.”

Certainly, the pressure to live up to expectations, both from fans, their loved ones and even themselves, has affected many artists. But seeing how Hanks is so calm, it’s interesting how he played on his own insecurities to End line. Unfortunately for fans, the film is no longer streaming as of this writing, according to JustWatch.com.

Since then, Tom Hanks has become ‘America’s dad’.

In the decades since End lineHanks has developed a much more fatherly relationship with the public. Now in his 60s, the actor continues to demonstrate his range on screen. And instead of using his comedic personality like his previous movies, hits like Captain Phillips, StainY A beautiful day in the neighborhood present the actor as trusted authority figures.

It’s precisely the kind of role that has earned Hanks the honorary title of “America’s Dad.” His next role as Geppetto, the woodcarver who becomes the father of the titular wooden boy, in pinocchio will be based on that. For that film, Hanks meets with Forrest Gump Director Robert Zemeckis. The live action/computer animated pinocchio It is expected to launch on Disney+ in late 2022.

