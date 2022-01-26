Tom Hanks’ ‘A Man Called Ove’ Isn’t the Oscar Winner’s First Remake

To some moviegoers, Tom Hanks may seem infallible. After all, the actor always gives good performances, regardless of the genre of movie he stars in. And for a while, he joined Tom Cruise and Will Smith as one of Hollywood’s biggest box-office draws. Now the actor is attached to star in and produce a new version of the Oscar-nominated Swedish comedy-drama. a man named ove. But Hanks has a spotty history of starring in remakes.

Tom Hanks did a remake early in his career.

Hanks’ film career began with the forgotten 1980 horror film. He knows that you are alone. And it took him a few years to return to the big screen with the back-to-back hits of Splash Y Single party in 1984. But his next film, 1985’s The man with a red shoeis a remake of the 1972 French film The tall blond man with a black shoe. However, like his title, Hanks’ version remained in the red.

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker