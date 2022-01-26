Tom Hanks’ ‘A Man Called Ove’ Isn’t the Oscar Winner’s First Remake

To some moviegoers, Tom Hanks may seem infallible. After all, the actor always gives good performances, regardless of the genre of movie he stars in. And for a while, he joined Tom Cruise and Will Smith as one of Hollywood’s biggest box-office draws. Now the actor is attached to star in and produce a new version of the Oscar-nominated Swedish comedy-drama. a man named ove. But Hanks has a spotty history of starring in remakes.

Tom Hank | rich fury

Tom Hanks did a remake early in his career.

Hanks’ film career began with the forgotten 1980 horror film. He knows that you are alone. And it took him a few years to return to the big screen with the back-to-back hits of Splash Y Single party in 1984. But his next film, 1985’s The man with a red shoeis a remake of the 1972 French film The tall blond man with a black shoe. However, like his title, Hanks’ version remained in the red.

The film, in which Hanks plays a random man targeted by the US government, earned just $8.6 million at the box office. According to The-Numbers.com, that ranks it among Hanks’ worst-performing films. Ironically, The man with a red shoe sits right on top He knows that you are alone in the Hanks box office ranking. But considering that neither was a commercial success, it’s not a reassuring statistic.

1 of the actor’s most popular movies is a remake

More than a decade later, Hanks starred in another remake. And this time, the fans came out to support him. 1998 You’ve got mail had the advantage of reuniting Hanks with his No sleep in Seattle collaborators, actress Meg Ryan and writer-director Nora Ephron. The film became a box office hit, even surpassing the worldwide box office total of the trio’s previous romantic comedy. Still, many fans may not realize You’ve got mail it is a remake at all.

In truth, the film’s story, about a man and woman who don’t like each other in real life but connect through anonymous correspondence, has been told twice before. However, both in the 1940s The store around the corner and 1949 In the good old summer, the main characters communicate through the mail. Ephron updates this for the Internet age at You’ve got mail, which sees Hanks and Ryan exchanging emails. And it worked wonderfully.

His last remake was a rare bomb from the Coen brothers

Most actors can only dream of working with Joel and Ethan Coen. But Hanks finally got a chance to do just that in 2004. Unfortunately, the Coen Brothers movie in which he starred was a box office bomb. the lady killers. The film is a remake of the 1955 British film of the same name starring Alec Guinness. Both movies focus on a gang of criminals who rent a room to an older woman in order to rob a nearby bank.

The notion of Hanks as a bank-robbing southern gentleman, with an exaggerated accent, sounds funny on paper. But neither the public nor the critics responded to the film. the lady killersThe measly box office total of $40 million effectively ended Hanks’ decade-long hit streak. Prior to its release, the previous 10 movies Hanks starred in, including the first two toy story films: all grossed more than $100 million domestically.

