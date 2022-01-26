Tom Brady explains why he would leave the Buccaneers and retire from the NFL

Tom Brady was eliminated from the 2022 NFL Playoffs with Tampa Bay Buccaneers and now he explained what his priority is for his future in the NFL.

The 2021-22 season ended in a disappointing and heartbreaking way for Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who fell in the divisional round of the NFL Playoffs 2022 in view of Los Angeles Rams in a battle that lasted until the end thanks to the efforts of Tom Brady and company that was not enough.

Now the start of the offseason for the South Florida franchise will be riddled with focused questions. mainly on what Brady will decide to do regarding his future in the league: Continue at least one more year, or withdraw.

The 44-year-old veteran quarterback has already spoken, and repeatedly, after Sunday’s loss. With contract until the end of 2022, but many rumors suggest that he would hang up his boots before the start of the season, Tom explained his priorities and reasons for possible withdrawal.

Tom Brady and his priority in 2022

Brady dropped by the “Let’s Go!” Podcast, telling Jim Gray that plans to spend time with his three children and his wife Gisele Bundchen in these months, and he is in no hurry to decide his future. Of course, he made it clear what his reasoning is:

“I think as I’ve gotten older, I think the best part is that football is extremely important in my life and it means a lot to me, and I care too much about what we’re trying to achieve as a team and I care about my teammates.”said Tom, who also added the reasons why he might withdraw. “It’s not always what I want. It’s what we want as a family. And I will spend a lot of time with them and in the future I will decide how to continue.”