Tobey Maguire’s condition to appear in ‘No Way Home’

Without a doubt, one of the greatest attractions of ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ was the chance to see the ex- Spidey’s, Tobey Maguire Y Andrew Garfieldsharing a painting with the titular arachnid of the UCM, Tom Holland.

However, after 14 years of abandoning the role, many wondered what were the obstacles that the exclusive Tobey Maguire put to return to paper, and it turns out that there was only one condition (besides the monetary issue, of course).

According to an interview by The Hollywood Reporter to Chris Mckenna Y Erik Sommersscreenwriters of the film; Maguire requested as a condition of joining ‘No Way Home’ that the plot did not delve much into the past of his “Spider-Man” (the one we saw in the original trilogy of sam raimi).

“Tobey wanted minimal details. How much do we know about him? Very very little. He didn’t want his Spider-Man to be the center of attention.” Via The Hollywood Reporter.

As it is offered in the film – one of the highest grossing Marvel, even in the midst of the Coronavirus pandemic-; the “Peter Parker” of Tobey Maguire reveals that “Harry Osborn”, his best friend, died fighting him (something we already knew); that he lives with “Mary Jane” and talks vaguely about the villains he has fought on his superhero journey.

From there on out, the lines of Maguire they are really “minimalist”, just as you requested.

In the case of Andrew Garfieldthe production opted for “pressing the finger on the yaga” and returned to the pain and guilt he still feels for the loss of “Gwen Stacy” (Emma Stone).

As for the economic arrangements that were agreed with both actors, little is known, or only rumors. People say that Andrew Garfield charged $1 million dollars for the little more than 30 minutes that appeared on the screen, while the figure for the quoted Tobey Maguire it remains a mystery.

For his part, the titular star of UCM, Tom Hollandearned about $10 million dollars for starring ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ according to information from Variety