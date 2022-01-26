Tobey Maguire and Willem Dafoe, Guinness World Record for the longest run as Marvel characters
Actors Tobey Maguire (Spider-Man’s lead) and Willem Dafoe (Spider-Man’s Green Goblin) were listed in the Guinness Book of World Records for having the longest career as a live-action Marvel character.
This, after reprising their roles in the latest Spider-Man: No Way Home movie. 19 years and 225 days after their first appearance in Spider-Man (2002), Maguire, 46, and Dafoe, 66, have broken the world’s highest record.
The pioneering work of the modern superhero film genre, Spider-Man (2002) tells the origin story of Marvel Comics’ popular web-slinger.
After being bitten by a genetically modified spider and developing arachnid-like abilities, high school student Peter Parker begins to use his powers to fight crime.
Notably, the previous record of 16 years and 232 days was set by Hugh Jackman (Wolverine) and Patrick Stewart (Professor X), who made their first appearance in X-Men (2000) and their most recent appearance in Logan (2017). .