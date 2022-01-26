‘Thor: love and thunder’: Tessa Thompson reveals the new powers that Valkyrie will have | Chris Hemsworth | Taika Waititi | Cinema and series

Tessa Thompson returns to the big screen as Valkyrie in the Marvel movie Thor: love and thunder. The faithful battle partner of the God of Thunder will not only maintain her strength as seen in Avengers: Endgame, but, in the film directed by Taika Waititithe heroine will have new abilities that were already revealed by the actress in charge.

Valkyrie is one of the most powerful characters in Avengers: Endgame. Photo: Marvel

YOU CAN SEE: Pasión de gavilanes, season 2 premiere in February: Separate families and the return of Rosario

As Thompson explained in a recent interview with W Magazine, Valkyrie can bring the dead back to life from Valhalla. However, the use of this power would have some consequences for the character.

“When you revive people, sometimes it ends up in their body. It is something strange and can be very erotic”, expressed the actress.

Far from enchanting the public, some fans claimed the artist on social networks, because she would have told important aspects that will appear in the film. However, the young actress defended herself on her Instagram account.

YOU CAN SEE: Euphoria Season 2 Episode 3: Rue’s Dangerous Deal and Nate’s Unexpected Date

“When talking about Valkyrie with W Mag, I was referring, in general, to the powers that are canon and that I loved reading about in the comics and not in Thor: love and thunder”, he mentioned.