this Xiaomi falls below 100 euros

If you are looking for a very cheap smartphone, this Xiaomi may be the best purchase.

You have the possibility to take the Redmi 9Aone of the cheapest Xiaomi mobiles and pay less than 100 euros thanks to this offer from Amazon. We find it in its global version, with 2 GB of RAM and 32 GB of storage.

The Redmi 9A is capable of offering a good experience and a very reasonable price. Less than 100 euros for a device with an HD+ screen that exceeds 6.5 inches, one of MediaTek’s Helio processors and a battery that reaches 5,000 mAh. It is a good purchase, we will tell you why.

Buy the Redmi 9A at the best price

The Xiaomi smartphone has a 6.53-inch IPS screen and HD + resolution. We are talking about a device made of plastic, but that comes with a simple and beautiful design that you will find in various colors.

In his entrails is the Helium G25, one of the processors manufactured by the Chinese company MediaTek. It will move without problems the applications that you use in your day to day, WhatsApp, Instagram, YouTube and many others will perform smoothly. It is accompanied by 2 GB of RAM and 32 GB of storage that you can expand.

MediaTek Helio G25

2 GB of RAM and 32 GB of internal memory

6.53″ HD+ IPS display

5,000 mAh battery with 10W fast charge

3.5mm jack, FM Radio and 13 MP camera

On the back of this Redmi 9A you will find a 13 megapixel camera. It comes with a 2.2 focal length and LED flash. On the other hand, in the small notch on its front, we stumbled upon a 5 megapixel camera.

Its battery reaches 5,000mAh, you will have enough energy to get to the end of the day, the Redmi 9A will not let you down. Also has a headphone jack and FM radiofeatures that we no longer find in many other smartphones.

You don’t have to pay 100 euros to receive a mobile at home that has just what you need, neither more nor less. The Redmi 9A offers a good experience, it will allow you to enjoy those applications that you use every day and without spending too much. What more are you going to ask for less than 100 euros? Don’t think about it too long, Amazon deals are only available for a limited time.

Related topics: Mobile, Offers, Xiaomi

This article suggests objective and independent products and services that may be of interest to readers. When the user makes a purchase through the specific links that appear in this news, Andro4all receives a commission.

Sign up for Disney + for 8.99 euros and without permanence Sign up for Disney + for $ 8.99 and without permanence Subscribe to Disney+!