This precious Xiaomi falls in price and becomes the best buy for less than 300 euros

The Chinese smartphone arrives with a great design and all the features you may need.

Xiaomi lowers the price of one of its most recommended 5G mobiles. The Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE is 70 euros off in its version with 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage.

We are talking about one of the most interesting Xiaomi mid-range, it comes with one of Qualcomm’s “G” processors, a screen with 90 Hz refresh rate and a battery with which you can recover energy in minutes. The Xiaomi mobile is a very good purchase, we tell you why.

Buy the Xiaomi mobile at the best price

Charging …

READ ALSO Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G New Edition, analysis: same design, new mobile

The Chinese smartphone arrives with a 6.55-inch AMOLED panel, Full HD + resolution and 90 Hz. We are talking about a screen fast and very smoothyou will not be able to use a traditional 60Hz screen again after this Xiaomi.

The Qualcomm Snapdragon 778Gis in charge of giving it life, a processor designed for the gaming. You will not have performance problems on a daily basis, you will be able to take advantage of demanding games and applications. In this case it comes along with 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage, some numbers with which you can be quite calm.

Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G

6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal memory

6.55″ Full HD+ 90Hz AMOLED display

3 rear cameras

4,250 mAh battery with fast charge at 33W

NFC, 5G

The Chinese firm has added 3 cameras on the back of its device: it comes with a 64 megapixel main sensora wide angle 8 megapixels and a macro sensing 5 megapixel. On its front, a 20 megapixel camera with which you can take very good selfies.

This Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 5G NE also has a battery of 4,250mAh and one powerful 33W fast charge. Recover hours of energy in a few minutes. The Xiaomi device does not lack NFC, you can pay in all kinds of shops without taking out your wallet. As its name indicates, we are facing a 5G mobile.

If you want to take a look at other offers…

Charging …

READ ALSO The cheapest: this Xiaomi falls below 100 euros

Related topics: Mobile, Offers, Xiaomi

This article suggests objective and independent products and services that may be of interest to readers. When the user makes a purchase through the specific links that appear in this news, Andro4all receives a commission.

Sign up for Disney + for 8.99 euros and without permanence Sign up for Disney + for $ 8.99 and without permanence Subscribe to Disney+!