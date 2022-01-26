this is what I do to continue without paying for iCloud +

iCloud it’s a great cloud platform, but with one key drawback: the free space Apple provides is a scant 5GB. Yes, you can solve it with 0.99 euros per month to expand it to 50 GB, but not everyone will want to pay and with those 5 GB you are not going to take advantage of all the possibilities of iCloud.

However, yes you can make basic use of those 5 GB to at least have the essentials and take advantage of the synchronization of the iPhone with the rest of the brand’s devices. Let’s see how it is possible.

What fits, what fits with conditions and what does not fit even in jest

The basic data fits in iCloud without problem: contacts, calendars, keychain passwords, health constants, HomeKit, notes and reminders they can be synchronized without fear since they are usually files with a minimum need for storage. They should take up a few MB unless you do things like attach files to notes or calendar events. Here we can also include Safari data and Messages history.

Then there are data that can fit if we are careful with them, such as the files that we save in iCloud Drive. That cloud directory can be good for saving small but important files like documents, spreadsheets or PDFs. But if we start saving large files, we will collapse those 5 GB right away. Better use iCloud Drive as a small drawer where you have documents that are convenient for you to have at hand on any device and situation.

Forget backing up devices and photos to iCloud with just 5GB

We can apply the same advice to emails. If you use your iCloud mail account (that is, an @icloud.com address), your messages will accumulate space in those 5 GB of the cloud. It all depends on how many messages you receive, if you delete a good part of them… as a basic client it’s perfect but forget about using that iCloud email as a Gmail in which you never delete anything.

Finally we have the data that you should never save in iCloud if your account is 5 GB, starting with the backup copies of your iPhone and/or iPad. They tend to take up more GB and just one of those copies can take up all your space. It’s best to keep those backups on a Mac or PC where you have iTunes installed:

And of course we have the main culprit for saturated clouds: the pictures. They usually saturate the 5 GB of space in a few days (I have seen cases that even take hours), so it is best to save them in the local storage of the device. If you have them on your iPhone, you can transfer them to your Mac or PC in several ways.

It also doesn’t hurt to be watch out for any apps that save data to iCloud, such as WhatsApp and its backup copies or photo editing programs such as Pixelmator. In short, the important thing when you don’t want to expand your iCloud space is to regularly check what you save in that cloud to ensure that there is nothing that will quickly collapse your 5 GB of storage.