This is the Uber Eats recipe to continue growing in Mexico

For Uber Eats, Mexico is its fifth most important market worldwide; the new director of the platform in the country, Daniel Colunga, says that beyond the uncertainty due to the pandemic, they want to continue growing and not only in coverage, delivery people, users and restaurants, but also to take advantage of the synergies that exist, for example, with Cornershop, to offer an alternative for each moment of consumption.

In interview with Forbes Mexicopoints out that they currently have more than 40,000 affiliated restaurants in their application, around 200,000 delivery partners and drivers, more than 8 million users, in addition to being present in each of the states of the Mexican Republic.

“One of the opportunities that we are seeing and that is very interesting, is precisely this consolidation of the different lines of business that we manage today, how it is much clearer for all consumers that they can open a single platform and that they can order their supermarket, dinner or move from point A to point B; As it is an ecosystem, it is a benefit, that is, they do not have to look for any other alternative, I think that we have an opportunity there,” said Colunga.

And it is that, he explains, all the time they are attentive to what are the consumer trends; for example, a couple of years ago it was very based on breakfast, lunch and dinner, which were the typical peaks in demand that they registered.

However, currently they observe that this is a little more gradual, even between the hours people already ask for a dessert, a snack, etc., which represents the use of their platform for the different occasions of consumption, which is a chance.

“Today you can see options for flower shops, specialty shops, some gourmet or dessert shops, chocolate shops, etc. there we are also growing a lot to have a slightly wider range”, Colunga highlighted.

In this sense, he explained that the selection that they have in Uber Eats combines perfectly with that of others that belong to the company, so you are also beginning to see some of the options that they have within Cornershop directly from the Eats platform. .

However, he also sees challenges, including knowing the size of the business after the pandemic is over and normality returns.

“The interesting part is that we see very positive surprises, because the growth rates, although they peaked during the pandemic, have not slowed down, we have not returned to pre-pandemic levels and we continue to see growth,” he explained.

Regarding the initiative to charge an additional tax on delivery apps in Mexico City, he said that they are currently analyzing it and although he shares the vision of the capital government of having a city that is sustainable, moves and is safe , the tax is not the best solution.

“We believe that adding a new tax to an industry that already pays taxes is not the best solution, we believe that this issue of flexibility is one of the very important elements to continue moving the economy.”

Given this new measure, the general director of Uber Eats in Mexico ruled out that this tax will have to be paid by its partners.

“In no way are we going to transfer this tax to delivery partners, we know that there have been many conversations about this in the media and with the communities of our delivery people, but something that is a fact is that we are not going to transfer it in any way, We are going to continue assessing the impact and continue in conversations, definitely, also with the government to find the best solution for this”, indicated the manager.

