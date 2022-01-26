This is the new supercomputer that Meta will use for its metaverse | Video

Meta, the new parent company of Facebook, announced that by mid-2022 it will complete the construction of its AI Research SuperCluster, a model that promises to be the fastest supercomputer that humanity has manufactured. “The development of the next generation of advanced artificial intelligence (AI) will require powerful new computers capable of performing quintillion operations per second,” the company explained in a statement. According to Meta, its researchers have already started using the new supercomputer to train large natural language processing and computer vision models for research. He also pointed out that thanks to this advance it will be possible to work through hundreds of languages ​​and analyze texts, images, videos and all kinds of material to qualify the quality of the content. Mark Zuckerberg has said that the metaverse is the new great project of his company. According to him, it is a virtual space where people can enter from different devices to carry out endless activities, such as socializing, playing, working, talking and many others. more things. “In early 2020, we decided that the best way to accelerate progress was to design a new computing infrastructure from scratch,” Meta said.

Goal, the new matrix of Facebook, announced that by mid-2022 the construction of its AI Research SuperCluster, a model that promises to be the fastest supercomputer that humanity has made.
“The development of the next generation of advanced artificial intelligence (AI) will require powerful new computers capable of performing quintillion operations per second,” the company explained in a statement.

According Goal, its researchers have already started using the new supercomputer to train large natural language processing and computer vision models for research.

He also pointed out that thanks to this advance it will be possible to work through hundreds of languages ​​and analyze texts, images, videos and all kinds of material to qualify the quality of the content.

“This research will not only help keep people safe on our services today, but well into the future as we build for the metaverse,” Meta said.

mark zuckerberg has said that the metaverse It is the new great project of his company. According to him, it is a virtual space where people can enter from different devices to carry out endless activities, such as socializing, playing, working, talking and much more.

“In early 2020, we decided that the best way to accelerate progress was to design a new computing infrastructure from scratch,” Meta said.

“We wanted this infrastructure to be able to train models with more than a trillion parameters on datasets as large as an exabyte, which, to give an idea of ​​scale, is equivalent to 36,000 years of high-quality video,” he added. the company.

