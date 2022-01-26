This is the new supercomputer that Meta will use for its metaverse | Video
You have registered successfully
Please click on the link in the email sent to
Technology
Highlights on the latest technological advances and innovations.
American businessman Mark Zuckerberg assured that the AI Research SuperCluster will be the fastest computer in the world and will be the nerve center of the entire metaverse.
According Goal, its researchers have already started using the new supercomputer to train large natural language processing and computer vision models for research.
He also pointed out that thanks to this advance it will be possible to work through hundreds of languages and analyze texts, images, videos and all kinds of material to qualify the quality of the content.
“This research will not only help keep people safe on our services today, but well into the future as we build for the metaverse,” Meta said.
“In early 2020, we decided that the best way to accelerate progress was to design a new computing infrastructure from scratch,” Meta said.
“We wanted this infrastructure to be able to train models with more than a trillion parameters on datasets as large as an exabyte, which, to give an idea of scale, is equivalent to 36,000 years of high-quality video,” he added. the company.