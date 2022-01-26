This is Sylvester Stallone’s luxurious mansion in Miami: how much is it worth?

Sylvester Stallone has reaped a huge fortune after starring in the movie “Rocky”, which opened the doors to many projects in Hollywood and made him one of the main actors in action movies.

Among the artist’s most luxurious possessions is an incredible Mansion in MiamiFlorida, which he purchased in 2020.

After selling his property in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles, the producer decided to settle in Palm Beach, Florida, where he bought a Mansion for $35,370,000 dollars.

The place is widely chosen by celebrities such as Donald Trump, the Lauder dynasty, Rod Stewart, Ariana Grande, among others, for its exclusive area, tranquility and its spectacular access to the sea.

During the 1990s, Sylvester Stallone lived in Miami and, after emigrating to the other side of the country, he decided to return to enjoy the heat of the city with his wife Jennifer Flavin. What is known about this property is that it was completed in 2014, and has a pier and a 100-meter-long private beach.

In total there are three properties that cover the 1200 square meters: a two-story main house, a house for visitors and a cabin. They all have an impressive view and exit to the wonderful eye-shaped pool and a few meters away you can enjoy a spa.

The mansion also has six bedroomsideal for all his children, six bathrooms, a gym where the actor must spend a lot of time, and a wine cellar. The giant windows allow the sun to enter all day and, together with the wooden floor, they give a warmer air to the space.

After several back and forth with the tenants, Sylvester Stallone he managed to negotiate the price and they reduced him a little more than $2,000,000 dollars. He was able to solve this thanks to the fact that Adele bought him a few weeks ago the mansion in Beverly Hills at a price of $58,000,000, although it was half of what the actor intended.

