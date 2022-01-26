This is how the endings of ‘No Way Home’ and ‘Avengers: Endgame’ are connected

the sacrifice of peter parker in ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ is, in many ways, a reversal of the final moments of “Tony Stark” in ‘Avengers: Endgame’. In this last film, “Tony” (Robert Downey Jr.) gives his life to save the world, marking the end of an eleven-year arc for the original hero of the UCM. He dies wielding the Infinity Stones, defeating “Thanos” and his army with a snap of his fingers.

Although that statement marked the end of the movie, it was only the beginning for the MCU. The franchise of ‘Hombre de Hierro’ went on and brought more beloved Marvel superheroes into the mix as well. However, due to rights issues, it was not until ‘Captain America: Civil War’ in 2016 that Marvel Studios was finally able to bring in “Spider-Man,” with “Tony” playing an essential and formative role in the character’s introduction.

In ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’, “Peter” must face the consequences of his actions, as he makes the decision to let the world forget that “Peter Parker” existed to save him from the damage he has done. Because of this, he loses all the people he cares about, especially “MJ”, “Ned” and “Happy”. Although he doesn’t die like “Tony”, in a sense “Peter” also gives his life to save the world, only he is forced to face that loss again and again while continuing to exist in his wake.

Whereas “Tony’s” story ends with a triumphant, if bittersweet, acceptance of his identity; ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ ends with the loss of “Peter’s” life.

In the eyes of the rest of the world, you will have to start from scratch to build a new identity after sacrificing the old one. But “Peter” still has all the memories of all the people, places and experiences that have shaped him over the years. He may have lost his life, but he has not lost himself. Unlike “Tony,” “Peter” can start over and turn his ending into a beginning; however, that new beginning will be much more significant for all that he left behind to get to it.